TADLOP bring ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ to the stage

TADLOP (Telford and District Light Operatic Players) bring ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ to the stage of the Walker Theatre at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury between 24 and 26 October.

Robyn Marsh (Bonnie Parker) and Joseph Childs (Clyde Barrow). Photo: Katie Kinnon

‘Bonnie & Clyde’ uncovers the electrifying real-life story of renowned lovers Bonnie and Clyde as their shared desire for fame and excitement leads them to become America’s most wanted criminals.

When the pair is forced to stay on the run with the reluctant help from close family, the infamous duo must resort to murder and robbery to survive.

- Advertisement -

This musical guarantees an alluring and thrilling adventure with a non-traditional score, combining blues, gospel and rockabilly music with powerful vocals.

It would be a crime to miss it!

Lyndsey Bird, Director says, “I’m incredibly proud of the cast, they never cease to amaze her at every rehearsal and she would hate for anyone to miss out on this fantastic show!”

About TADLOP

TADLOP (Telford and District Light Operatic Players) are an amateur musical theatre company established in 1972. TADLOP has staged most of their productions at Telford Theatre in Oakengates but is temporarily relocating to Theatre Severn during Telford Theatre’s renovations.

TADLOP is currently rehearsing at Hadley Community Centre and is open to members aged 16+. Their next production will be Legally Blonde in May 2025. TADLOP is a registered charity and relies heavily on ticket sales to be able to continue bringing high-quality arts to the local area.

Book Tickets

TADLOP perform ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ at The Walker Theatre, Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury from Thursday 24 to Saturday 26 October 2024 at 7:30pm. A Saturday Matinee will take place on Saturday 26 October at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available from Theatre Severn box office: 01743 281281 or via their website theatresevern.co.uk at a cost of £19.