Gobowen Community Group to hold bonfire and fireworks event

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Gobowen Community Group will hold a Fireworks & Bonfire night at Gobowen Playing Fields on Sunday 3rd November.

The event will take place at Gobowen Playing Fields
Craig Emery, Chairman for Gobowen Community Group, explained “We continue to receive such positive reactions to all the events we carry out. The Summer Funday attracted over 1,000 people and all the profits we raise are always put into future events so we can keep prices as low as possible for everyone.”

The event, due to take place between 5pm – 9pm on Sunday 3rd November 2024, will feature Live Music, BBQ, Bar and Guy Fawkes competition.

“We’ve got a great group of committed volunteers and we’ve teamed up again with local company Bright Sparks, 2024 British Firework Championship Winners, to provide what we hope will be a great night for everyone involved.”

Support for the event has been provided by Stans Superstore and Selattyn & Gobowen Parish Council.

“A big thanks goes to those who have provided some funds but also to those who have already given so much time to plan the event. We look forward to welcoming everyone and making more memories together, we just need to hope for rain free clear skies!”

