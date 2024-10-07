Wellington Rotary’s Autumn Charity Concert to benefit Ukrainian refugees

A charity concert is taking place later this month in aid of Ukrainian refugees who have escaped the conflict in their country and are now living in the Wellington and Telford areas.

Rotarian David Lovatt with Musical Director of Wellington Brass Band, Ian Johnson

Brass and Voice is organised by Wellington Rotary as part of its ongoing commitment to support the refugees and will be the club’s Autumn Charity Concert at All Saints Church, Wellington, on Friday, October 18th.

The evening will feature Wellington Brass Band and the Gallery Singers and will get underway at 7.15pm with money raised going to the Ukrainian Cultural and Learning Centre in Wellington, together with other local Rotary charities.

Peter Seaward, President of Wellington Rotary, said: “I am very pleased that Wellington Brass Band and the Gallery Singers have agreed to join us for this event. I am looking forward to the evening which promises to provide an eclectic range of music and will help to raise funds to support the Ukrainian children so far from home.

“The Ukrainian Cultural and Learning Centre provides additional learning for Ukrainians in the local area, many of who are staying under the Homes for Ukraine scheme having moved here following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“It provides learning for children covering the Ukrainian language and the culture of Ukraine. Understandably these topics are not covered in the children’s education at local schools.”

Ian Johnson, Wellington Brass Band Musical Director, said: “We are hoping as many people as possible will come along and join us for an evening of excellent music in a beautiful setting.

“The evening will be co-hosted by our friends from the Gallery Singers and together we will take our guests on a musical journey – from traditional to modern, there will be something for everyone, regardless of musical tastes.”

Wellington Brass Band is an active band which performs regularly throughout the local community. Its most recent success came when it qualified for the Final of the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain.

The band is supported by sponsorship from Wellington Town Council, and in return the band plays at events organised by the council including the annual civic service, community fun days and Remembrance Day service.

The Gallery Singers are a chamber choir based in Newport and perform regularly across the county and further afield – anything from sacred, secular, folk and part-songs, to jazz, pop and showtunes.

The multi-award-winning group of friends have had a number of major successes – including at the North Wales International Choir Festival, the Bath and Mid Somerset Festival, and were awarded outstanding Choir of the Day in the national BBC Choir of the Year contest.

For more information and tickets, visit wellingtonrotary.org.uk/concert.