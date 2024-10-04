Olly Murs announced as first Live at Ludlow Castle 2025 headliner

Singer-songwriter Olly Murs will headline Ludlow Castle on Saturday 26th July, the first announced headliner of 2025’s Live at Ludlow Castle series which sees unique performances from musical legends and rising stars within the historic grounds of the Shropshire landmark.

Now a household name and familiar face, Olly Murs rose to fame in 2009 after participating in The X Factor. Since then Murs has released seven studio albums of his distinct blend of pop, indie, ska and disco; achieved numerous number one singles including ‘Heart Skips a Beat’ and ‘Troublemaker’ and returned to television screens across the country as a presenter on The X Factor in 2015 and as a coach on The Voice UK.

This forthcoming 2025 series will be the third season of Live at Ludlow Castle, with this years’ edition seeing 20,000 music fans enjoy unforgettable performances from headliners James, Elbow, Madness and Anne-Marie as the series sold out all four nights for the second year running.

Having enhanced production with a larger stage, a brand new viewing platform and more last year, 2025 not only marks the third instalment of Live at Ludlow Castle but the first series in a new five-year programming deal between Futuresound, the independent promoters behind the concert series and Ludlow Castle’s management team.

Founded by Ludlow man Colin Oliver, Leeds-based Futuresound have worked with Ludlow Castle on creating, establishing and realising the annual series of 5,000 capacity events since 2023 and the partnership is fully committed to establishing the iconic site as one of the UK’s premier outdoor venues for live music.

Andy Smith – Head of Live, Futuresound Group said: “We’re so excited to be coming back to Ludlow Castle next year; this year’s shows were a real highlight and over the last couple of years we’ve developed a great, long-standing relationship with the town. It’s a privilege to be coming back to the castle and we can’t wait to reveal what else we have booked in for 2025.”

Gemma England – General Manager, Ludlow Castle said: “We are thrilled to be making our first artist announcement for Live at Ludlow Castle 2025 and we can’t wait to see everyone having a great time with Olly Murs in this special venue!

“Working with Futuresound to deliver this epic event in Ludlow is always a pleasure and we can’t wait to revel what else we have in store.”

Ludlow postcode pre-sale sign-up is open now with tickets on general sale from 10am on 11th October.

For more information on the series please visit liveatludlowcastle.co.uk