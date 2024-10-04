Halloween half term fun in Wellington

Shropshire children are being invited to take part in the Wellington Pumpkin Hunt during the October half term.

Getting ready for the pumpkin trail are Midori Kobayashi – The Orbit,Les Gough – Les The Wellington Cobbler, Dan Parton – The Orbit, Donna Thomas – Wool Magic, and Kayleigh Lucas – The Orbit

A large range of retailers in the town will be creating a ‘spooky trail’ of pumpkins which will go on show in their shops for a week from Saturday, October 26 until November 2.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington, which aims to promote and regenerating the town, explained the event was now in its fifth year and was getting ever-more popular.

She commented: “We always aim to put on some kind of Halloween trail around town during half term week – we’ve had themese such as The Witches of Wellington and knitted pumpkins – but this year we’re reverting back to good old fashioned real ones!

“The town really comes together for this fun activity and pumpkins will again be popping up in the windows of many different retailers. We hope it will bring families into town to enjoy all that Wellington has to offer.”

Children wanting to take part should collect a form from The Orbit and special Halloween treats await those who complete the trail and return to The Orbit with their answers.

Businesses taking part include butchers Anthony’s of Wellington, Gymophobics Telford, The Little Green Pantry, Boardroom Gaming Cafe, Spinning Around Records, Specsavers, Gratitude Café, Wool Magic, The Boot Micropub, Above and Beyond, Les the Cobbler, Little Bettys and Flying Juice Tattoo.

This year the trail will also include the market, with Beautiful Bargains, AJ’s Kitchen, Brenda’s Bags, Odd Pals, Sweets Galore, Lucy’s Shoebox and The Green Cove taking part, as well as new businesses Early Bird Station Café at the Station and Not Just a Foodbank.

The event has been organised by Love Wellington and sponsored by Wellington Town Council.

