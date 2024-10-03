Get Your Wigle On perform series of magical performances

This week, Get Your Wigle On is welcoming audiences to a series of magical performances at Theatre Severn.

The Get Your Wigle On teen cast performed a production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

The week began with the teen cast’s production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, a heartwarming show filled with unforgettable songs such as “Tale as Old as Time” and “Be Our Guest.”

The performances have earned standing ovations at every show, showcasing the cast’s talent and passion.

Tonight’s final performance of Beauty and the Beast will be another chance for audiences to experience this beloved tale, brought to life through hard work, beautifully crafted sets, and costumes – all built and made by the dedicated Get Your Wigle On team. This production, along with all shows of Frozen Jr., has sold out, further testament to the dedication and commitment of the cast and crew to deliver outstanding performances.

As the weekend approaches, the junior performers are eagerly preparing to take the stage for their sold-out run of Frozen Jr., which features iconic songs like “Let It Go” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” The young talent will share their love for performing with local audiences, promising to deliver an enchanting experience. These productions reflect the values of community, teamwork, and creativity that lie at the heart of everything Get Your Wigle On does.

As a multi-award-winning theatre company, Get Your Wigle On prides itself on providing a nurturing space for young performers to grow and develop their talents. With two studios in Shrewsbury’s town centre, they offer an inclusive environment where anyone with a passion for performing can take part.

Throughout the week, the team is also raising funds for the NSPCC, supporting the charity’s vital work with children and families. Director Ross, along with two other members of the company, is committed to this cause and will be running the London Marathon next year to further support the NSPCC’s mission.

If you’re a young performer interested in joining the magic, Get Your Wigle On welcomes new talent to reach out at info@wigles.co.uk. Who knows? You might find yourself on stage with them in next year’s productions!