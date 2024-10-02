The Addams Family Musical comes to Theatre on the Steps, this October

“They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re altogether ooky. The Addams Family!” The Broadway and West End musical sensation The Addams Family is on stage at Theatre on the Steps, Bridgnorth 10-19 October.

The Addams Family Musical will be performed at Theatre On The Steps in Bridgnorth

The magnificently morbid family is put to the test when outsiders come to dinner, hurling them into a night that will change their lives forever.

This musical brings the beloved and bizarre family to life. As Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, is all grown up and has a shocking secret that only her father Gomez knows; she’s fallen in love with Lucas Beineke, a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family!

Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia.

All the usual Addams clan are present, Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley and Grandma plus a whole host of ancestors too. What will happen on the fateful night the Addams Family meet the Beinekes? Theatre on the Steps invites audiences to join them as The Addams Family navigate secrets being revealed, relationships being tested and their unique traditions challenged, but will love prevail?

Following the huge successes of Young Frankenstein and Spamalot in the last two years, the Theatre on the Steps company are returning to tread the boards including: Tom Jeavons as Gomez, Zoe Mitchell playing Morticia, Sophie Worton in the role of Wednesday and her fiance Lucas Beineke will be played by Henry Rhodes. Alan Stuart takes the role of Uncle Fester, Maisie James-Owen is Pugsley, Grandmama is played by Ruth Jones and Richard Aston is Lurch. The Beineke family is completed with George Cole playing Mal and Kate Sharplin as Alice.

The cast are also supported by fantastic ensemble members who play Addams Family Ancestors: Sophie Russell, Kerry Griffiths, Sian Casey, Lucie Green, Bethan Strong, Ruth Worton and Harry Jones.

Theatre on the Steps Artistic Director Nikki Genner said: “This frightfully delightful show delivers all the iconic Addams Family characters everyone loves; with the theatre’s well known love of ghosts it’s the perfect show to celebrate our 60th Anniversary year.

“This musical is an all new story, based on the characters first created by cartoonist Charles Addams. It’s a perfect treat to get into the Halloween spirit. We can’t wait to share this brilliant show with audiences soon.”

The Addams Family runs at the Theatre on the Steps, Bridgnorth from Thursday, October 10 to Saturday, October 19 – tickets start from £12 and can be booked online at theatreonthesteps.co.uk or from the box office, in the Town Hall Building, High Street, Bridgnorth or via telephone on 01746 766477.