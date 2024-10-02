Shropshire Drama Company extends tour of self-penned mystery based on supernatural folktales

Following a successful tour earlier this year, Shropshire Drama Company (SDC) will take its self-penned production, inspired by local folklore from around the county, on the road again this autumn.

The cast of Supernatural Shropshire. Photo: Christopher Jones

Written by local playwright and SDC member Michele Rowland-Jones and coinciding with Halloween, Supernatural Shropshire is set to visit the following venues:

Saturday 26 October – Oscars at The Assembly Rooms, Ludlow

Thursday 31 October – The Edge Arts Centre, Much Wenlock

Friday 01 November – Montford Village Hall, near Shrewsbury.

Performed by six actors Supernatural Shropshire is set in a small village pub, where a woman’s quiet drink is disturbed by the arrival of a stranger. With the aid of a cast of storytellers the stranger spends the evening recounting several Shropshire folktales, including stories of ghosts, evil witches and even the devil himself but who is this mysterious stranger and why is it so important that she believes in the stories he tells?

Michele Rowland-Jones said: “Shropshire has a wealth of fascinating folktales and I hope that audiences will enjoy hearing them, as much as I have enjoyed researching them and weaving them into my play.”

Performances begin at 7.30pm and tickets are £10. Details of how to purchase tickets can be found on the SDC website shropshiredramacompany.co.uk.