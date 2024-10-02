Crack Cold War mysteries at RAF Museum Midlands this half term

This October Half Term, the RAF Museum Midlands invites visitors of all ages to embark on a thrilling spy adventure as part of the Cold War Spies Week.

Spies Week – step on board the Nimrod aircraft, famously dubbed the ‘Spy in the Sky’. Photo: RAF Museum

From 26 October to 3 November, visitors can explore interactive spy-themed activities, designed to transport them into the covert world of Cold War espionage. Whether you’re solving a murder mystery, boarding a spy plane, or designing your own spy vehicle, there’s something for budding detectives of all ages to enjoy!

The Museum is calling on young investigators to help solve the Murder in Cold-War Blood mystery! The brilliant Doctor Weiss has been murdered, and their groundbreaking engine plans have been stolen! It’s up to you to examine the clues, interview key suspects, and crack the case before the plans fall into the wrong hands. This immersive murder mystery activity will challenge your sleuthing skills as you work to unravel the mystery. Participation is just £5.00 per group of up to 6 people.

Over the half term break, families can step on board the legendary Nimrod aircraft, famously dubbed the ‘Spy in the Sky’ for a family friendly tour. This experience offers aviation enthusiasts a unique chance to explore the impressive reconnaissance capabilities of this iconic aircraft. Boarding passes are available upon arrival for £5.00 per person.

Prepare for a Museum wide mystery! With your Spy-Hunter Trail booklet, search for hidden clues around the Museum to uncover who stole the top-secret aircraft plans. Piece together the evidence to reveal the spy’s identity and which aircraft plans were taken. Solve the mystery and earn a special pin badge as your reward. Grab your trail booklet at the Visitor Centre for just £3.00.

Plenty of free activities will be available throughout Spies Week. For creative minds, the Lego Spy Racers activity is a must. Design, build and race your own spy vehicle, whether it’s a drone, car, or something entirely unique, in a fun and friendly competition. Always wondered how you would you look undercover? Find out at the Museum’s spy-themed selfie station, where you can snap photos with spy props and imagine yourself in the world of espionage.

The Museum’s action-packed Cold War Spies Week will have families uncovering secrets, solving mysteries, dressing-up as undercover agents and more throughout the half term break! And don’t forget, the Museum is home to the National Cold War Exhibition, a vast hangar packed with aircraft, vehicles, and plenty of immersive Cold War stories to discover.

For more information on the Cold War Spies Week event visit rafmuseum.org.uk/midlands. Charges apply for some of the activities, see website for details. The Museum is open daily from 10am and admission is free.