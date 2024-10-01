13.5 C
Wellington Orbit launches Midweek Wonders initiative

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Wellington Orbit has launched its latest initiative, Orbit Midweek Wonders, aimed at providing audiences access to smaller, unique, and diverse films that aren’t widely shown across the borough of Telford & Wrekin.

Damian Breeze, General Manager at Wellington Orbit
Damian Breeze, General Manager at Wellington Orbit

Starting this month, the initiative will offer monthly screening/s of recent releases, focusing on smaller titles. The screenings will run from October through March with tickets priced at just £5 each, made possible by grant funding from Film Hub Midlands.

The initiative is designed to enrich the community’s film experience, bringing fresh, thought-provoking, and diverse cinema to Telford’s doorstep, that would otherwise not be accessible in the borough. Wellington Orbit kicks off its series with screenings of ‘Didi’ on 16th October and ‘Touch’ on 30th October.

Didi, a coming-of-age comedy drama following a 13-year-old Taiwanese American Boy learning what his family can’t teach him, which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, picking up the Audience Award: US Dramatic.

Touch, a romantic and thrilling story that spans several decades and continents, following one man’s emotional journey to find his first love who disappeared 50 years ago, before time runs out. Entered as Iceland’s entry for ‘Best International Feature Film’ into 97th Academy Awards (Oscars).

Damian Breeze, General Manager at Wellington Orbit said:

“This is a wonderful opportunity for film lovers and enthusiasts in the community to experience cinema that would otherwise might not make it to local screens. The goal is to showcase a range of smaller recent releases, with customer suggestions welcome.

We’re proud to present something new and exciting to the area, offering an opportunity to celebrate and enjoy smaller releases on the big screen, on your doorstep, at a fantastic price”.

To learn more about Orbit Mid-week Wonders or to purchase tickets, visit wellingtonorbit.co.uk/midweek-wonders.

