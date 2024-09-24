Pumpkins Galore Without the Gore at Park Hall Countryside Experience

Park Hall Countryside Experience is preparing for its Halloween event with a delivery of 3,500 pumpkins, which are heading to the Oswestry farm attraction.

Pumpkin Alley at Park Hall Countryside Experience

Pumpkinfest will be held on the 11th, 12th, 13th, 18th, 19th, 20th October and then daily between 25th October and 3rd November during half term.

“Our Pumpkinfest event provides the perfect level of spookiness, that isn’t too scary for youngsters. There will be pumpkins galore, with no Halloween gore,” said Richard Powell, joint owner–director of Park Hall Countryside Experience.

Every paying child will receive a free pumpkin to carve in the farm’s huge pumpkin shed, which you can take home at the end of the day. “Leave all the mess of pumpkin carving with us!” adds Richard.

“We’re lining up fun activities this Halloween with our pumpkin alley, singing pumpkins, pumpkin games, the Little Scare House, and The Witches Cavern, which will provide a super day out for the family.

“Whatever the weather, there are lots of activities throughout the farm, inside and outside, which are included in the Pumpkinfest tickets. Indoors we have a role-play village, sand and water play, brickworks, a demon drop slide, under 4’s sensory play area, music room, science area, planet room, multiple museums, and a chance to meet the rabbits and guinea pigs.

“Or take in the fresh autumn air outside with the Crazy Farm Adventure Course, Woodland Adventure Play Area, zip wire, barrel train rides, and tractor rides, or see the rabbits in Burrow Land, the goats in their playground, and the pigs racing. We promise lots of fun on the farm and Halloween tricks and treats.”