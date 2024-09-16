Whitchurch Ameatur Operatic and Dramatic Society to present Annie

Following the success of The Wind in the Willows by WAODS, (Whitchurch Ameatur Operatic and Dramatic Society) earlier this year they have left the Riverbank behind and popped over the Atlantic to 1930’s New York as they present the timeless family Classical Musical Annie.

Holly Wainwright will star as Annie in the production

‘Little Orphan Annie’ appeared in a daily American Cartoon Strip created by Harold Gray with her first appearance, along with Sandy and Daddy Warbucks in August 1924; Summer 1924 also saw the formation of WAODS with the first showing taking place in December.

It therefore seems fitting that in its Centenary year, WAODS presents Annie based on a story that is also celebrating its 100th anniversary, though while the Cartoon Strips has all the key characters of the Musical it would be far to say that Musical Annie has an easier life than Little Orphan Annie, which also featured a mean Mrs Warbucks, alongside Miss Hannigan then called Miss Asthma.

As with The Wind in the Willows, WAODS plans to transform the Sports Hall at Sir John Talbots School into a theatre space, however, this time the stage will be the more traditional layout of end on. It will feature raised/raked seating as well as a professional set, lighting, sound costume, to create a magical experience.

Performances at Sir John Talbots School take place Wednesday 30th October to Friday 1st November with Curtain Up at 7pm, a Matinee on Thursday 31st October at 1pm and a final performance on Saturday 2nd November at 4pm.

All Seats at the Wednesday performance are £12.00 with Seats for other Performances starting at £13.00, with a family of four ticket at just £48.00 and until Friday 11th October all parities of ten include one FREE ticket.

Tickets can be purchased via waods.net by calling 0333 666 3366 (booking fee applies to both), email waodsboxoffice@gmail.com or at the Pop Up Box Offices that will take place in October, check the WAODS Facebook page & Instagram for details. Plus of course on the door from 30 minutes before curtain up.