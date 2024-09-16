Heal Festival returns to Shrewsbury this weekend

Music lovers are looking forward to the highly anticipated return of the Heal Festival for its third year, promising a bigger and better experience at the DMOS People West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury this Friday 20th and Saturday 21st September.

The main stage will welcome some well known names at this year’s Heal Festival

A Lineup for Every Taste

This year’s festival boasts a diverse lineup guaranteed to satisfy every musical preference. Leading the charge on the main stage are iconic bands Embrace and The Farm. Legendary DJ Craig Charles brings the funk and soul with his unmissable set.

Dance music enthusiasts won’t be disappointed. Three dedicated dance tents cater to all genres, featuring established names like Altern 8, DJ Hype, T.N.A. with Azza and Grima, Jungle Cakes Takeover with Deekline & Ed Solo, Exile, Madrush, and the one and only MR C, formerly of The Shamen.

Heal Festival isn’t just about big names. Over 100 local bands, artists, DJs, sound systems, and promoters join the party, showcasing their talents and contributing to the vibrant festival atmosphere.

More Than Just Music

Beyond the music, the festival offers a plethora of activities for all ages. Foodies can indulge in a delightful array of traditional and exotic cuisines presented by various food stalls. Multiple bars ensure everyone is well-hydrated, with Coors Brewery infrastructure managed by the popular “The Salopian” to keep service swift.

Those seeking a dose of relaxation can find solace in the healing field, featuring free yoga and breathwork activities. Families with children won’t be left out, with a full funfair and exciting activities like Big Fish Little Fish on Saturday morning keeping the young ones entertained.

Unbeatable Value and Family-Friendly Options

This inclusive festival welcomes everyone. Entry for children under 10 is free, while discounted tickets without booking fees are available for everyone else at www.healfestival.co.uk. Attendees can choose to attend on Friday or Saturday, but the organizers recommend the excellent value weekend ticket. VIP options are also available for those looking for a more premium experience.

Make it a Weekend!

For the ultimate festival experience, consider camping on-site. Heal Festival offers parking and camping options, with boutique bell tents selling out fast – so act quickly if you want to secure one!

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to experience a diverse lineup, delicious food, and a vibrant atmosphere at the Heal Festival.

For more details and to book your tickets see healfestival.co.uk.