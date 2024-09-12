Thrilling ocean adventure comes to Shrewsbury!

The Ocean Film Festival World Tour is bringing a new collection of thrilling ocean-themed films to Theatre Severn this autumn.

The Whale Song – Delve into the enchanting world of humpback whales and their remarkable ability to communicate through song

The Ocean Film Festival is a celebration of the planet’s oceans, with wild seafaring voyages and fascinating marine-life – up on the big screen!

“The Ocean Film Festival Tour is a platform for storytelling that brings the beauty, challenges and importance of our oceans to audiences around the world,” says festival founder and CEO Jemima Robinson.

“This year’s line-up is testament to the incredible adventures, talents and environmental messages that resonate with us all. We are thrilled to share these inspiring films and celebrate the magic of the ocean.”

The UK tour is presented by the Marine Conservation Society and by PADI, the world’s largest diver organisation. The Ocean Film Festival was created in Australia to inspire people to enjoy, explore and protect our oceans, and this is the 11th year it has toured in the UK.

The inspirational short films are introduced by a compère, and each screening will see a free prize giveaway to win ocean-related goodies.

Film highlights

ICE MAIDEN

Adventurer Lisa Blair is embarking on a voyage to become the first woman to sail solo, nonstop and unassisted around Antarctica. When unexpected and life-threatening weather conditions cause catastrophe, Lisa needs to dig into every ounce of courage, determination and self-belief to not only finish the journey, but survive in the most dangerous waters on the planet. An epic tale of perseverance, pushing limits and believing you can achieve something even when you don’t know how.

THE WHALE SONG

Delve into the enigmatic communication of humpback whales. Beyond their renowned songs lies a thrilling revelation – these majestic creatures ingeniously remix each other’s tunes, passing melodies around the world’s oceans. The Whale Song draws a parallel between the musical genius of DJ Sam Feldt and the whales’ haunting harmonies. As Sam transforms whale songs into chart-topping human beats, an extraordinary synergy between nature and art unfolds.

TESS FELIX: PORTRAIT OF AN ARTIST

California-based artist Tess Felix uses plastic debris to create mosaic portraits as a vibrant response to the perilous state of our oceans. Tess explores serious issues with imagination and humour, aiming to spark curiosity and imagination. Through the forgotten and unusual remnants of everyday life, Tess uses art to speak of the places, people and ocean that she loves.

The Ocean Film Festival World Tour stops off at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn on Thursday 3 October 2024 at 7.30pm. Click here for booking details.