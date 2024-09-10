The Original Biscuit Bakers headline Heritage Gingerbread Trail

The Original Biscuit Bakers are the headline sponsors of this year’s Original Biscuit Bakers Heritage Gingerbread Trail Contest taking place on Saturday 28 September at the Ginger & Spice Festival in Market Drayton.

Managing Director of Original Biscuit Bakers, Gemma Williams

The family-focused trail, including contest, will take place from 9.30am until 4.30pm in and around the centre of Market Drayton & will be a key event at this year’s festival.

The Original Biscuit Bakers Heritage Gingerbread Contest trail event is free of charge to take part in for all festival goers and is dedicated to exploring the town’s heritage, shops and attractions as well as the local history.

- Advertisement -

Each participating business/organisation has been asked to dress a gingerbread character to the theme ‘Olympic Sports 2024’ and display it at their business premises or shop/organisation window.

Families are asked to find all the gingerbread characters on the trail and judge their favourite.

The organisation with the most votes will be declared the winner. For balance and fairness, the Market Drayton Deputy Town Mayor, Councillor Tim Manton, along with a “sporting guest” will judge their favourite gingerbread character together on Friday 27th September 2024 to choose another winner.

To incentivise participation, a free prize draw will take place. For all those who completed the trail form completely and correctly will be entered into the free prize draw. One winner and runner-up in the children’s category and one winner in the adults’ category will be chosen and they could win the following:

Adult: An artisan food and drink hamper

Child: A children’s gingerbread hamper

The Original Biscuit Bakers are also bringing a stall to the spicy artisan market with their delicious hand decorated gingerbread biscuit creations, and will be hosting gingerbread decorating in the children’s crafting area throughout the day.

Managing Director of Original Biscuit Bakers, Gemma Williams, said: “We are delighted to be sponsors of this very popular trail and annual event. Ginger & Spice Festival is well renowned for its fantastic family day bringing the history of the town alive with its collection of gourmet food, family activities and culinary expertise.”

Festival Director of the Ginger & Spice Festival, Julia Roberts, said: “Having the Original Biscuit Bakers as our headline sponsor again for the OBB Heritage Gingerbread Trail is fantastic news for this year’s festival. Their support helps bring our vision to life and adds a special touch to the event.

“We’re thrilled to partner with such a well-respected local business and can’t wait to see the trail come alive with amazing gingerbread creations. This year’s trail promises to be a highlight, celebrating Market Drayton’s heritage and community spirit. The creativity and craftsmanship they bring to gingerbread decorating will also be a great chance for families to engage in another fun and educational activity.”

To view the list of trail sponsors visit the website and see what’s on trail page gingerandspicefest.co.uk.

Gingerbread Heritage Trail Maps and Quizzes can be picked up from the trail station on the high street being run by volunteers Jane Moore and Julie Pryce from 9.30am on Saturday 28th September. They will also be displaying an exhibition dedicated to the town’s heritage with a focus on the 200 year anniversary of the Buttercross stone portico.

Jane Moore and Julie Pryce said: “We are so pleased to be running the Gingerbread Heritage Trail again at this year’s Ginger & Spice Festival and we are looking forward to meeting lots of children and their families taking part in this fun event, finding all the wonderful Gingerbread Characters in our town’s local business and shop windows.”