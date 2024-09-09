Musical ‘Make Good’ inspired by Post Office scandal to premiere in Ludlow

Pentabus and New Perspectives have announced casting and tour dates for Make Good, a new musical about the Post Office Scandal inspired by sub-postmasters interviews and performed with a community choir in each venue.

Make Good will premiere at Ludlow Assembly Rooms

Victoria Brazier will play Elsie, performing in her second Pentabus/New Perspectives coproduction following Crossings, rising star and Spotlight Graduate Finalist 2023 Charlotte Delima makes her professional stage debut as Indira, Samuel Gosrani (Robin Hood: The Legend. Rewritten and The Lovely Bones) will play Mohandas, and acclaimed performer and comedian Ed Gaughan will play Postman.

Make Good will premiere at Ludlow Assembly Rooms on the 18th and 19th October, then tour for 6 weeks until December 1st, including dates in Nottingham, Kent, Cornwall, Dorset, Yorkshire, and across the Midlands, as well as tour stops in London and Birmingham.

Make Good is a co-production between leading rural theatre companies Pentabus and New Perspectives, each celebrating their 50th anniversary and a combined 100 years of rural touring. Make Good

Over twenty years a silent tragedy has unfolded in the heart of our communities. Innocent sub-postmasters had their lives torn apart and faced bankruptcy, isolation, and jail for crimes that were never committed, for debts that never existed.

Directly informed by conversations with affected sub-postmasters, Make Good dives into this most local of stories, capturing the raw emotions, the bewilderment and the unbreakable bond of faith and family that were put to the test.

Make Good, three years in the making, tells the story of the Post Office Scandal, now recognised as one of the gravest miscarriages of justice in British history.

Victoria Brazier commented, “I was so chuffed to be offered the role of Elsie. These sub-postmasters were ordinary people living and working in towns and villages just like those we will tour to. Their lives were destroyed by the weight of so many lies. I want to honour their stories and be part of trying to prevent something similar happening again.”

Charlotte Delima commented, “I feel honoured to make my debut with the company and show. As artists, it’s critical to continue to shine a light on the great injustice of the Post Office Scandal and musicals offer a unique opportunity to show the raw emotion and unspeakable narratives of the characters.”

Samuel Gosrani commented, “To share a story that will most likely resonate first hand with people in the audience at every show is massive. My biggest hope is that, as a company, we can put together a piece of theatre that will stick and literally ‘make good’.”

Shropshire Performances

– Ludlow Assembly Rooms on the 18th and 19th October, 7pm

– Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury on Tuesday 5th November, 7.30pm

– Quatt Village Hall, Saturday 23rd November, 7.30pm

– SpArc, Bishops Castle, Thursday 28th November, 7.30pm

– The Edge, Much Wenlock, Friday 29th November, 8pm

– Talbot Theatre, Whitchurch, Saturday 30th November, 7.30pm