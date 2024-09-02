15.7 C
Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury’s Quarry

Shropshire’s biggest beer festival returns to the Quarry in Shrewsbury on October 4th and 5th.

Shropshire Oktoberfest hosts local brewers, drinks producers, and street food trucks from the region, against a backdrop of live music and lederhosen.

The award-winning events team behind the event, Shropshire Festivals, are expecting Saturday’s main tent and VIP area to sell out again.

Shropshire Festivals’ Director of Fun, Beth Heath, said she loves championing local food and drink producers, particularly the brewers who have supported the event since it began in 2017. She said, “There’s no doubt about it, Shropshire Oktoberfest is a lot of fun. Our drinks tent is filled with local brewers, cider makers, distillers, winemakers and producers who proudly serve their tipples direct to the customers. It’s not the usual mainstream rubbish you often get served at festivals.

“We’ll fill your bellies with incredible street food from vendors such as Wild Street Kitchen and Señor Tigre, then you can dance your socks off in front of the live music stage or choose your own music in the silent disco.”

CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) will be running the Hopportunity Bar with their top picks and unusual choices, which usually include vegan and gluten free options.

Friday’s music lineup features Unit 47, The Founders, Supersonic – The Sound of Oasis, Lucas D & the Groove Ghetto, and Fee Fee & The Sentiments. On Saturday the stage will host Two Blank Pages, Something 4 the Weekend, Custard & Gunpowder, The Dirty Rockin Scoundrels, Thomas Atlas, Hot Rox, The Vertigo Band and some Oompah.

Festival goers can pick their own music in the silent disco tent and have 5 minutes of fame at Volvo Shrewsbury’s Carpool Karaoke.

The comedy tent will be open on Saturday, October 5th. Back by popular demand, Daliso Chaponda returns to the comedy lineup. He shot to fame on Britain’s Got Talent and has since toured worldwide and appeared on Have I Got News For You, The Royal Variety Performance, QI, and The News Quiz. Joining him is Preston’s funny man – Tony Vino, Lou Conran who has supported Sarah Millican and Joe Lycett on tour, Steve Royle who also made a BGT final, Pat Monahan who won ITV’s ‘Show Me The Funny,’ and Irish comic Kieran Lawless will MC. The comedy tent’s closing act is award-winning stand up Sam Avery, aka The Learner Parent.

Beth adds, “Dust off those lederhosen and get ready for the county’s best party!” 

