An Englishman, an Irishman and a Scotsman go to… Shrewsbury!

The hilarious and thoughtful hit play ‘A Joke’ from multi-award-winning writer Dan Freeman (Dr Who: Death Comes to Time; The Minister of Chance; Mundo Jazz) is coming to Theatre Severn this November.

A Joke broke records in its first outing at the Edinburgh Fringe where it was an instant hit, with Doctor Who and The Hobbit star Sylvester McCoy and Star Trek favourite Robert Picardo returning for a second sell-out run at the Edinburgh Assembly Rooms.

It tells the story of three strangers who appear in the middle of nowhere with no memory of who they are. However, they soon discover that one is an Englishman, one is an Irishman, and the third is… well, Scottish-ish. As they try to work out the mystery of their existence, the suspicion begins to dawn that they may be characters in a joke.

The play has been praised for its pondering on the meaning of existence, as well as a stream of brilliant one-liners. The British Theatre Guide described it as “The Gold Standard” and “a don’t miss”; the Edinburgh Evening News as “a comic masterclass”; and The Fringe Review “a privilege to witness”.

A guaranteed night of entertainment, the play is also a thoughtful meditation on the meaning of life, and a warm tribute to comedy in all its forms. Now, with an all-new cast, the play embarks on a national tour.

A Joke can be seen at Theatre Severn for one night only on Tuesday, November 12th. Tickets are available via the Box Office and Theatre Severn website.