The Swan at Marbury announces inaugural Beer and Cider Festival

The Swan at Marbury has announced its first-ever Beer and Cider Festival, set to take place from Thursday, September 5th, to Sunday, September 8th.

The Swan at Marbury

The festival will feature a diverse selection of high-quality ales and ciders from both local and regional breweries, with a £3 entry fee that includes a commemorative Swan at Marbury pint glass.

Held in the pub’s paddock across the road, attendees can enjoy a wide range of expertly-selected beers served in a traditional style. The bar will accept both cash and card payments, and there will be covered areas in case of inclement weather.

In addition to the beer and cider, the festival will offer a variety of delicious BBQ food options throughout the weekend, including pulled pork, roast baps, burgers, and hot dogs. Live music performances will create a festive atmosphere, and attendees will have the opportunity to chat with local brewers.

Festival schedule

Thursday: Bar open from 5pm with background music.

Friday: Bar open from 12pm, with live music from Small Horse and The Plan (1:30-3:30pm and 7-9pm) and Rob Chapman (7-9pm). Pulled pork baps available from 5pm.

Saturday: Bar and BBQ open from 12pm, with live music from Dan Cobley (1:30-3:30pm and 7-9pm) and Jack Gray (7-9pm). Burgers and hot dogs available from the BBQ.

Sunday: Bar and BBQ open from 12pm, with live music from Callum Mac (1:30-3:30pm) and Todd Nathaniel (7-9pm). Roast baps available from the BBQ.

The Swan at Marbury will also be open for its regular business during the festival, serving pub classics, nibbles, sandwiches, and roast dinners on Sunday.

Taxi shuttle service

For those travelling from outside the area, the pub has organized a taxi shuttle service that will operate on Saturday and Sunday between The Swan, Whitchurch Train Station, The Black Bear in Whitchurch, Wrenbury Shop, and Malpas High Street.

Camping is also available for tents and motorhomes from Thursday to Sunday.