Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Festival all set for another fantastic event

The popular Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Festival will take place this year, from Monday 26 August through to Sunday 15 September, at sites across Ironbridge.

The popular Coracle Regatta run by the Ironbridge Coracle Trust takes place on Bank Holiday Monday. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Starting the Festival on Monday 26 August will be the popular Coracle Regatta run by the Ironbridge Coracle Trust and will include coracle races, duck race, stalls, entertainment and much more.

Secret Severn Art 2024 will have activities from 6 to 15 September exploring the wonderful creativity and art available in the gorge. Browse open studios and purchase original pieces of art direct from the artist. Visitors can start off at Fusion for the main exhibition, then work their way around Jackfield and the gorge exploring the open studios. Over forty artists are featured in the main exhibition and 17 artists feature in open studios. Secret Severn Art will also be running an art workshop throughout the event.

Take part in the Heritage Open Days on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 September at Coalbrookdale with Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust and on Saturday 14 September the Ironbridge Open Day on the Wharfage runs from 11am to 4pm. The Open Day showcases traditional heritage skills, stalls, and street entertainment. The Wharfage will be pedestrianised for the day so a great opportunity to have a wander around the stalls, shops and grab a bite to eat.

And on Sunday 15 September people can bring their four-legged friends along and enter them into the Rotary Club of Ironbridge Dog Show. This is taking place at Dale End Park and you can register on the day from 12noon with 15 categories to enter.

Telford & Wrekin Council are delighted to announce the launch of the poetry competition run by West Midlands group Poets, Prattlers and Pandemonialists who will once again, be running the competition as part of the annual Festival. The competition is open to poets from across the globe, and poems on any and every subject are welcome. In addition to the overall winning prizes, poems sent in by people living in a TF postcode will also be eligible for our local prize of £50. The competition opens on Monday 2 September 2024 and entries need to be in before the deadline of 6pm on Sunday 20 October 2024.

Councillor Angela McClements, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts (Labour) said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity to work with a range of partners to bring three weeks of cultural entertainment to the Ironbridge Gorge. We would like to thank Ironbridge Rotary Club, Ironbridge Coracle Trust, Severn Gorge Countryside Trust, Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, Secret Severn Art, Poets, Prattlers and Pandemonialists for all their involvement in bringing together this fantastic programme.

“We are looking forward to visitors coming along to join in the activity or go online and take a look at the poetry competition. Lots more information can be found at ironbridgefestival.co.uk please do take a look and see what you can get involved with.”