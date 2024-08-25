Exciting blend of art styles to feature at returning free event in Shropshire

People will have the opportunity to come face-to-face with dozens of talented artists and get their hands on some of their wares at a free annual event next month.

Secret Severn covers locations in and around Jackfield

From original paintings to ceramics, sculptures and textiles, Secret Severn will feature a diverse range of products which will be for sale to suit all budgets and tastes.

More than 40 artists will be showcasing their unique and contemporary work at this year’s event, which will take place in Jackfield from September 6 to 15.

It will include a main exhibition at the Footprint Gallery, Fusion, next to the Jackfield Tile Museum, as well as multiple open and pop-up studios in and around the area. All sites will be open from 10am to 5pm each day.

Secret Severn vice-chairman and artist Jan Park said: “We’re thrilled to have a fantastic event taking shape this year, which is a great chance to support local artists.

“Our mission is to not only put the spotlight on some of the most captivating talents in the local art sector, but also ignite a fresh wave of lifelong art enthusiasts.

“These ambitious goals are elevated by the remarkable artists we have on board and the exceptional exhibition space we have in Jackfield.

“Artists will be showcasing and selling a whole range of products from greeting cards, jewellery, ceramics, original paintings and drawings to sculpture, photographs, prints and textiles – for all tastes and budgets.

“The event will provide an opportunity for people to get their hands on some original, unique and contemporary pieces of art, whether they are a collector, someone who is looking to decorate their house, or is wanting to find a unique Christmas gift for a loved one.

“Previously, we had a couple from Michigan in the US who visited the event and bought one of my paintings for £1,800 because they said it fitted in well with their style at home. They paid for it to be transported back home and received it within a few days.

“We’ve also had one visitor spend £2,600 on a painting in the last hour of the event, and others who have visited the event, found something they had liked, contacted the artists after it had finished, and then purchased some of their work.”

One of the returning artists who exhibited last year and will be showcasing her digital illustration work again this year is Liz Mellor.

She said: “The exhibition gave me a huge boost personally, and it led me to meet lots of like-minded people with a shared passion for art in our community.

“During the exhibition, I had the pleasure of meeting patrons who had purchased my artwork. Their return to the gallery for my session as an attendant allowed us to discuss my creative process, inspirations, and their personal connections to the local area.

“This year my goal is to showcase a new body of work that merges my digital illustrations with traditional media like paint and printmaking. I will be immersing myself in creating pieces that allow me to get hands-on and explore the tactile qualities of different mediums.

“I look forward to engaging with fellow artists, patrons, and visitors, sharing insights into my creative process and discussing the inspirations behind my artworks on display.”

Flags outside the venues will help people to see who is taking part. Parking is available at Jackfield Tile Museum, and refreshments will also be available.