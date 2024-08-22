Shrewsbury Treasure Hunt this weekend!

This Saturday, 24th August, 28 of Shrewsbury’s town centre shops have partnered to swap prizes for the first Shrewsbury Treasure Hunt.

28 special gifts like this one (hidden within Little Shop of Joy, The Market Hall) have been secreted away around the town’s shops

The event promises a fun and engaging way to explore the town’s retailers, with visitors racing to discover hidden treasures for all tastes at participating Shrewsbury shops.

The Shrewsbury Treasure Hunt was inspired by the success of a recent ‘mini’ treasure hunt organised by local business owners Pollyanna Williams (Snoop) and Jo Bloodworth (Little Shop of Joy), in which the two retailers each hid a prize in the other’s shop and challenged fans to find it. The response was so enthusiastic that both prizes had been uncovered by 10 am, less than an hour after kick-off!

Now, the treasure hunt has been expanded across the town in collaboration between Shrewsbury BID, Snoop and Little Shop of Joy for a special one-day event designed to celebrate Shrewsbury’s vibrant retail scene.

Pollyanna Williams of Snoop said, “With the success of the treasure hunt me and Jo did between Little Shop of Joy & Snoop, we’re so pleased to bring it to a larger scale and involve more retailers across the town. We’ve been blown away by the response and think it’ll be a great day for all involved!”

Jo Bloodworth, Little Shop of Joy, added, “I’m really excited to be involved in this Summer Treasure Hunt and it’s even better to be working with Pollyanna at Snoop and Shrewsbury BID. There has been such a positive response from retailers and it should be good fun on Friday. We are all so good at recommending each other shops to customers and this really celebrates retailers supporting each other in Shrewsbury.”

With only one prize available per shop, participants are encouraged to start early for the best chance of finding their treasure. For those who miss out on prizes, there’s still plenty to play for: all treasure seekers will be able to enter a raffle to win a special voucher just by taking part.

Shoppers who get their Treasure Hunt Card – available in all participating shops – stamped at 10 or more businesses and hand their it back in to Snoop at the end of the day will be entered into a raffle to win £200 to spend in the Shrewsbury shop of their choice. After the tenth stamp, every stamp received will grant one extra raffle entry – so it pays to explore!

EJ Hopson-VandenBos, Shrewsbury BID, stated, “The Shrewsbury Treasure Hunt is an exciting way to showcase the variety of retailers in the town, and give our lovely retailers the chance to have some fun and make some mischief together! From the start, we opened this activity up to all retailers within the town centre – not just our core membership – and the response has been even better than we could have hoped for. We’re really grateful to all of the retailers taking part, and especially to Pollyanna and Jo for their invaluable assistance in organising this event!”

Participating retailers

Snoop, Little Shop of Joy, Listen Audio, Shrewsbury Duck Store, Soden Collection, White Orchard, The Blue Lemon, Oberon, White Stuff, The Enchanted Labyrinth, Lily M, Aroma Quartz, The Body Shop, La Coupe Menswear, Teresa’s Boutique, The Raven Bookshop, Cooking Kneads, Rob Buckley Cycles, It’s Feet First, Shrewsbury Arts and Crafts, Dutch Living, Polly Pea, Romy Design, Black Dog Emporium, White Rabbit Records, Vinterior, Pretty in Pink Vintage, and DVD Megastore.