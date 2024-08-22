Family Fun Expected at 2024 Bike4Life Festival

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is reminding the public that its 2024 Bike4Life Festival, which has fun activities for all the family, is taking place on Sunday 1st September.

Ollie Ollerton and Carl Foggarty at the 2023 Bike4life Ride Out

The charity’s Bike4Life Festival is being held at Weston Park in Shifnal, Shropshire and will be bigger and better than ever before. The event, which is sponsored by The Bike Insurer, is open from 10am to 5pm. Tickets are just £7.50 per adult, children aged 15 and under go free.

As well as welcoming the convoy of 3,500 motorbikes from the Ride Out, there will be a host of live entertainment, activities, a large kids’ zone, refreshments, and bar area.

Earlier in the year, the difficult decision was made to postpone the charity’s April Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival due to adverse weather. Tickets purchased for the original Festival event in April will automatically be transferred to the new date.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity said: “We want to thank everyone for their continued support of one of our biggest events that helps us raise vital funds to continue providing our lifesaving service. The Bike4Life Festival is a great day out for all ages – and you don’t have to be a bike enthusiast to enjoy it.

“Those attending this year can expect a range of activities for all the family. With opportunities to meet the lifesaving aircrew, our motorbiking VIPs such as Carl Fogarty MBE and Ollie Ollerton, as well as fairground rides, artisan stalls, food vendors, and of course, witnessing our 3,500 convoy arrive at Weston Park.”

Ed Bevis, commercial and marketing director for The Bike Insurer, added: “Following the postponement of the April event, The Bike Insurer is proud to continue its support of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s 2024 Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival. We look forward to the event returning on 1st September 2024.”

For all the latest updates on the 2024 Bike4Life event, visit: bike4lifefest.com