Coracle World Championships return to Shrewsbury next month

At least 160 people are expected to splash into the River Severn in Shrewsbury next month in an attempt to claim the coveted Coracle World Championships title.

There’s plenty of fun to be had at the Coracle Word Championships

The event, now in its 17th year, has already raised more than £350,000 for the Macmillan Cancer Support charity, with £29,500 raised at last year’s event held between the banks of the river at the Pengwern Boat Club and Quarry Park.

Competitors take to the water in the circular coracles with a single oar to steer and paddle across the River Severn banks. After several heats, quarter finals, and semi finals, the winners are crowned world champions, followed by an awards ceremony and celebrations at the nearby The Boathouse pub.

The event is supported by local company Invertek Drives Ltd which has already raised thousands of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support through a range of events, including the coracle championships over the past three years.

Up to 48 teams are expected to participate on Friday, 13 September 2024. The winning team in 2023, the all ladies Team Tit-tanic, are expected to be back to defend their title, with many challengers expected from all sides.

Teams can enter at coracleworldchampionships.co.uk.