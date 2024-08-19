Kids go free to Flying Theatre show at RAF Museum Midlands

With the summer holidays coming to an end, the RAF Museum Midlands has a special treat for families.

Bravo, Bravo Flying Theatre Show at RAF Museum Midlands. Photo: ©RAF Museum

With each adult ticket purchased for the Midlands’ action-packed family Flying Theatre show ‘Bravo, Bravo,’ up to two children can attend for FREE! Additionally, entry to the Museum itself is free, allowing you to enjoy the show and explore the hangars and aviation-themed playground all in one day.

Bravo, Bravo is an immersive performance about the world-famous RAF Chinook helicopter Bravo November, that will wow audiences as performers soar through the air with the help of a flying machine! This dynamic storytelling experience, enriched with humour, dance, and plenty of audience participation, brings to life the Chinook’s ‘impossible’ real-life tales, ensuring families are engaged from start to finish.

Over the course of the 45-minute show, performers embody the characters of Bravo November, and her friends, Vulcan, Victor and EAP. Each aircraft with their distinct personalities, compete against one another in a battle to be crowned the best aircraft. Despite Bravo November’s struggle to match the speed or size of her competitors, the final round reveals her incredible stories in a captivating demonstration of her spirit and invaluable contribution to the Royal Air Force.

Crafted by Highly Sprung, the UK’s leading physical theatre company for children and young people, Bravo, Bravo combines exceptional skill and artistry, with an immersive portrayal of Bravo November’s real-life legacy, showcasing a machine that epitomises the extraordinary.

Alex Woolliscroft, RAF Museum Public Events Manager said:

‘Bravo, Bravo is not just a show, it’s an exhilarating journey through aviation history, bringing the incredible stories of the RAF Chinook helicopter Bravo November to life with humour, dance, and a flying machine! Our unforgettable Flying Theatre show is a fun and unique experience that is guaranteed to keep the children entertained during the last three weeks before the new school term. Our special offer of two free child tickets with every adult ticket also ensures its accessible and affordable for everyone to enjoy this summer.’

The Bravo, Bravo Flying Theatre show runs until 1 September, Wednesday to Sunday, at 11am and 2pm each day. With every £12.50 adult ticket purchased for the Flying Theatre show you can book up to two FREE child tickets. Additional child tickets cost £10.

For an extra special treat, why not book one of the VIP passes with front row seats to the show, followed by an exclusive access on board tour of the real Chinook helicopter Bravo November on display at the Museum. Hear real-life stories about the crew while inside the aircraft, including access to the cockpit. VIP tickets costs £30.00 per person (max 10 per show).