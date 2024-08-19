15.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
- Advertisement -

Cheers to 25 Years! Bridgnorth Beer Festival Returns for Silver Anniversary Celebration

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The 25th edition of the Bridgnorth Beer Festival, held against the beautiful backdrop of the Severn Valley Railway on Hollybush Road, takes place next month.

The Bridgnorth Beer Festival is less than a month away
The Bridgnorth Beer Festival is less than a month away

A team of cask ale-loving volunteers from the Telford & East Shropshire branch of CAMRA and the Bridgnorth sub-branch are making final preparations for a silver anniversary beer festival to remember.

The festival takes place on Thursday 5th September until Saturday 7th September 2024.

- Advertisement -

The festival will boast 40 cask ales, 20 ciders, a selection of keg craft beers and delicious food.

The Railwayman’s Arms will also be open for those who like to enjoy an alternative tipple, with a bumper selection of soft drinks, wines and spirits available. Admission to the festival is free and guests are welcome to bring a picnic along to enjoy if they want to make a day of it.

As well as having regular train services on Thursday and Saturday, the Severn Valley Railway are putting on a Beer Festival Special service which departs Kidderminster at 12.45pm and stops at Bewdley before arriving at Bridgnorth at 1.41pm. The return service leaves at 5.30pm, stopping at Bewdley 6.13pm and Kidderminster 6.24pm. Freedom of the Line fares will apply on all three days.

The beer list gives a real flavour of the talents of the superb breweries in Shropshire and the West Midlands, as well as some exciting brews from further afield. One highlight is Snowflake, an 8.0% ABV barley wine brewed by the Sarah Hughes Brewer in Sedgley. This hard-to-find beer was named CAMRA’s Champion Winter Beer of Britain in February and is in the running to win Supreme Champion Beer of Britain 2024 when the final competition is judged in September.

“Snowflake is a rich and complex beer, with orange, spice and a perfect bitterness unfolding on the tongue,” said Laura Hadland, one of the Telford & East Shropshire CAMRA volunteers. “I was honoured to be invited to judge the Champion Winter Beer of Britain competition this year and can confirm Snowflake was a worthy winner. It’s a rare bird though, so don’t miss the chance to sample it for yourself at the Bridgnorth Beer Festival.”

For more information, head to bridgnorth.camra.org.uk or join the Facebook event at facebook.com/events/759315152748505.

There will be a membership stand at the festival for those looking to join CAMRA and get involved with great beer and cider events!

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP