Cheers to 25 Years! Bridgnorth Beer Festival Returns for Silver Anniversary Celebration

The 25th edition of the Bridgnorth Beer Festival, held against the beautiful backdrop of the Severn Valley Railway on Hollybush Road, takes place next month.

A team of cask ale-loving volunteers from the Telford & East Shropshire branch of CAMRA and the Bridgnorth sub-branch are making final preparations for a silver anniversary beer festival to remember.

The festival takes place on Thursday 5th September until Saturday 7th September 2024.

The festival will boast 40 cask ales, 20 ciders, a selection of keg craft beers and delicious food.

The Railwayman’s Arms will also be open for those who like to enjoy an alternative tipple, with a bumper selection of soft drinks, wines and spirits available. Admission to the festival is free and guests are welcome to bring a picnic along to enjoy if they want to make a day of it.

As well as having regular train services on Thursday and Saturday, the Severn Valley Railway are putting on a Beer Festival Special service which departs Kidderminster at 12.45pm and stops at Bewdley before arriving at Bridgnorth at 1.41pm. The return service leaves at 5.30pm, stopping at Bewdley 6.13pm and Kidderminster 6.24pm. Freedom of the Line fares will apply on all three days.

The beer list gives a real flavour of the talents of the superb breweries in Shropshire and the West Midlands, as well as some exciting brews from further afield. One highlight is Snowflake, an 8.0% ABV barley wine brewed by the Sarah Hughes Brewer in Sedgley. This hard-to-find beer was named CAMRA’s Champion Winter Beer of Britain in February and is in the running to win Supreme Champion Beer of Britain 2024 when the final competition is judged in September.

“Snowflake is a rich and complex beer, with orange, spice and a perfect bitterness unfolding on the tongue,” said Laura Hadland, one of the Telford & East Shropshire CAMRA volunteers. “I was honoured to be invited to judge the Champion Winter Beer of Britain competition this year and can confirm Snowflake was a worthy winner. It’s a rare bird though, so don’t miss the chance to sample it for yourself at the Bridgnorth Beer Festival.”

For more information, head to bridgnorth.camra.org.uk or join the Facebook event at facebook.com/events/759315152748505.

There will be a membership stand at the festival for those looking to join CAMRA and get involved with great beer and cider events!