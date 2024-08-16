Shrewsbury’ Abbey Station to open its doors for Heritage Open Days

Shrewsbury Abbey Station will be open to the public on Saturdays, 7th and 14th September as part of the national Heritage Open Days.

Abbey Station, Shrewsbury

The station, home to the Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust, is inviting visitors to explore its rich history.

To further celebrate the region’s heritage, the Trust will also have a display at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings from 6th to 15th September.

- Advertisement -

Philip Davies, Chairman of the Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust, said: “We are delighted to participate in Heritage Open Days and to collaborate with Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings. Both sites offer a fascinating glimpse into the town’s past.”

Adrian Perks, Visitor Experience Manager at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, added: “We are excited to showcase the railway’s connection to the Flaxmill and encourage visitors to explore both heritage sites.”