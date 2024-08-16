9.4 C
Packed programme announced for Telford Balloon Fiesta

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Telford Balloon Fiesta is just over a week away and a packed programme has been announced.

The Night Glow is expected to be a sell-out. Photo: Telford and Wrekin Council
The Night Glow is expected to be a sell-out. Photo: Telford and Wrekin Council

Taking place in Telford Town Park from Friday 23 August to Sunday 25 August this popular event always draws crowds from across the country.

On Friday 23 August the event will be opened with the Night Glow spectacular- this is a ticketed event and tickets are available now.

The evening has an all-new line up to include family entertainment from 5pm with a Family Science Show, have-a-go activities, crafts, SPARC light and drum show and the Night Glow scheduled to start at 9.30pm.

Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 will feature free family fun from 12noon to 7pm including:
Wings Parachute Team flying into the arena, Kidszone, Live Music Stage, tethered balloons in the arena, We Are Telford Carnival Parade (Sunday from 12noon), circus workshop and shows, food and drink vendors, crafts and stalls. Scheduled balloon flights will be weather dependent and are on the programme for early morning and early evening on both Saturday and Sunday.

Cllr Angela McClements – Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts said:

“This really is one of our stand-out events in the Council’s event programme and we are looking forward to another fantastic weekend drawing in visitors from across the region and indeed the country.

“There are new events and shows booked in this year as well as the favourite activities that our visitors love. The public have chosen the two shape balloons that will be appearing and we can’t wait to see these making their appearance at the Fiesta.

“Please do get your tickets booked for Night Glow if you are hoping to come along as we know this will be a sell-out show. Prices are £5 for up to five people or £2 and adult and £1 a child. There are also Lego Workshop and Children’s Comedy Club tickets on sale now.

“This is a great opportunity for friends and family to get together to enjoy activities, live music and watch the balloons take to the skies.”

