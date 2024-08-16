New axe throwing experience to open in Shrewsbury’s Darwin shopping centre

Escape room experience LevelUp Escapes will expand its leisure offer within The Darwin shopping centre in Shrewsbury when it opens its sister company, The Axe Factor this Saturday.

LevelUp Escapes is opening The Axe Factor at The Darwin shopping centre. Photo: Shropshire Council

LevelUp Escapes and The Axe Factor are both owned by 20-year-old local entrepreneur Nathan Green and will be two separate entities, each offering unique experiences.

The Axe Factor, envisioned by Nathan Green and Viktor Severdov (who has been with LevelUp Escapes since its inception and an old school friend of Nathan’s), aims to enhance The Darwin’s leisure offer further with a state-of-the-art, immersive axe throwing experience.

- Advertisement -

LevelUp Escapes is committed to delivering captivating and immersive escape room experiences to visitors, and has recently unveiled its latest escape room, ‘Mystery Manor’ – a Cluedo-styled experience challenges players to solve the mystery behind the haunting of Shrewsbury Manor.

The Axe Factor will feature two trademarked Champ Throw interactive throwing lanes, which can accommodate up to six people per lane. The Champ Throw system includes a diverse library of games, making axe throwing accessible to everyone. It also automatically scores participants and allows guests to personalise their experience using their devices to pair with the lane, incorporating photos and other personal touches.

Safety is a top priority for Nathan. All instructors are trained to World Axe Throwing League (WATL) standards and have completed extensive hours of training. They are well-equipped to teach guests proper techniques, ensuring everyone hits the target and has a safe, enjoyable experience.

The Axe Factor is the only provider of this high-tech axe throwing experience employing the use of Champ Throw interactive technology in the Shropshire area.

The Axe Factor is located opposite LevelUp Escapes, on the middle level of The Darwin.

Nathan Green, Founder of LevelUp Escapes, said: “Myself and Victor have been thinking about bringing an axe-throwing offer to Shrewsbury for a long time, and when this new space came available it was a no-brainer.

“This is a totally safe, competitive and hugely fun activity for all ages and should help solidify The Darwin as a true leisure destination in the heart of Shrewsbury. The axes are also light enough that gender, size, and age won’t be a barrier to taking part.

“We’ve also got some exciting expansion plans for LevelUp Escapes – 2024 is going to be a very important year for us!”

Kevin Lockwood, centre manager of The Darwin, said: “Axe throwing is growing massively in popularity and Nathan’s offer is even more cutting edge than anywhere else across the county.

“He’s helping diversify our offer and has a very clear vision for The Axe Factor and LevelUp Escapes and we’re here to support his vision as much as we can. I personally can’t wait to have a go and I know our visitors are going to love this exciting new experience.”