Tickets launched for Shifnal Ale Trail

Shifnal Town Council and Love Shifnal are launching a new ale trail for September 6th and 7th where beers from the region can be enjoyed in local venues.

Sophie Pitchford from Shropshire Festivals, Sally Themans from Love Shifnal, Cllr Ellen Moore – the mayor of Shifnal, and Beth Heath and Clare Wells from Shropshire Festivals

Shropshire Festivals has been enlisted to organise the ale trail to promote the town’s venues. Tickets are now live on their website.

Sally Themans from Love Shifnal, said, “Whether you’re local or from further afield, this will be a fun experience for all. It’s about championing Shifnal’s brilliant pubs and bars, and toasting beers made in our region.”

Tickets are £15 per person which includes a bespoke glass for the occasion and tasters at participating venues. The Kings Yard Micropub are sponsoring the main stage on the High Street.

Beth Heath, Shropshire Festivals’ Director of Fun, said, “You can complete the trail at your leisure over the 2 days. Ticket holders will collect a glass tankard, a trail booklet with tasting notes, and tokens from the Shropshire Festivals’ stand on the High Street on either day. These can be collected from 5pm on Friday, September 6th and from 12pm on Saturday, September 7th.

“If beer isn’t your tipple, you are welcome to complete the trail without a ticket – you just won’t get the free beer, tankard, and trail booklet, but you can join in the fun.

“We’re encouraging Shifnal’s pubs and bars to bring a celebratory atmosphere and there will be some live music on the High Street to kick off proceedings from Saturday lunchtime until the evening, to bring the town alive.”

At each participating venue, ticket holders can exchange a token to try a third of ale which will be a different selection at each venue. Participants will score the beers to crown the People’s Choice, and there will be beer aficionados judging the Expert’s Choice.

The Shifnal Ale Trail is taking place on Friday 6th September from 5pm – 10pm and on Saturday 7th September 2024 from 12pm – close.

Tickets can be purchased from shropshirefestivals.co.uk.