Listen to win tickets to the Shrewsbury Steam Rally 2024

Shropshire Live has teamed up with the organisers ‘The County of Salop Steam Engine Society’ to give you the chance to win two adult tickets.

Enjoy the sights, sounds and smell of steam at Shrewsbury Steam Rally this August Bank Holiday!

With over 1,000 exhibits attending each year, the County of Salop Steam Engine Society’s 2024 Rally promises to delight visitors to the beautiful setting of Onslow Park, Shrewsbury. Entering the postcode SY3 5EE will bring you straight to the venue.

Shrewsbury Steam Rally is ‘Shropshire’s Largest Steam & Vintage Vehicle Rally’ and is considered to be one of the finest in the UK and takes place on the August Bank Holiday, Sunday 25th August and Monday 26th August.

The event has a variety of highly-entertaining range of attractions that include the wonderful spectacle of working steam engines and beautifully preserved classic vehicles from yesteryear.

On each day the ‘Grand Parade of Steam’, is a highly-popular and majestic cavalcade of Showman’s engines, traction engines, Sentinel waggons, and steam rollers. Exciting! There is a full Arena Programme on both days; where spectators can enjoy moving convoys of historic commercial vehicles, including buses and fire engines; vintage cycles; working horses; vintage tractors; pre-and post-World War II cars; classic motorcycles; and perambulators – with the Main Arena being the centrepiece of the event.

The Golden Age of Victorian Farming proves ever-popular; and pride of place is the Working Field which welcomes both pre-1940 and post-1940 tractors; and a team of beautiful shire horses! Over 240 tractors of various marques (some static) will be on view on the showground. Visitors can take a step back in time, explore original farming skills – and literally live and breathe the past. Simply pure nostalgia at its best!



Full information from www.shrewsburysteamrally.co.uk and visitors can buy tickets online.

Listen to win 2 Adult Tickets to the 2024 Shrewsbury Steam Rally

For chance to win, listen to Shropshire Live to hear the question and details of how to enter.



You can listen here online.



Listen via your Amazon Smart Speaker by saying: “Alexa play Shropshire Live”.

*The first time you listen you may need to say “Alexa enable Shropshire Live”.



Listen to Shropshire Live on the move with Apple CarPlay.

iPhone owners will need an Apple CarPlay equipped vehicle and our Shropshire Live app on the iPhone.



Download our free Shropshire Live app, from the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Competition details

We have two pairs of Adult tickets to giveaway – The closing date for entries is Friday 16th August 2024 at 10am.

A pair of Adult day tickets for the winner is valid for either Sunday or Monday. The decision of the judges is final and no correspondence will be entered into.



Full terms and conditions can be found here.