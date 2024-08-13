Free Up Your Creativity in Oswestry

Oswestry’s Summer of Art, created by Oswestry Cultural Connections is live!

Summer of Art is organised by Oswestry’s Cultural Connections, a group of volunteers dedicated to promoting the art, culture and heritage of Oswestry. Photo: Oswestry Borderland Tourism

Throughout August, there is an exciting programme of art events that celebrate creativity and culture in the town. The events will appeal to all ages and most are free!

All the family is invited to join in – from stage combat workshops to a stick painting tree workshop or to discover urban sketching, each event is a great way to be creative.

Fridays bring the pOSsibilty machine to town. It’s a quirky mobile art installation that anyone can get involved with by adding their own drawings or words and is around town every Friday through August.

Visit Oswestry’s guided walking tours of town continue every Saturday until the end of September from their new Tourist Information Centre in the market hall.

Don’t miss the Ellesmere Model Railway Exhibition on the 31st of August and the 1st of September. See them in Oswestry Station building and then take the ride down to Weston Wharf on Cambrian Heritage Railways.

Add all that to this weekend’s Oswestry Balloon Carnival and Oswestry Town will be buzzing right through August!

Events take place in the town centre, at the library, Oswestry Station Building and Oswestry Memorial Hall.

For more information and to see what’s on next go to: visitoswestry.co.uk/love-oswestry-arts-and-culture/