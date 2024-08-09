Bridgnorth Music & Arts Festival returns this month

Bridgnorth Music & Arts Festival is back from 23rd – 26th August with a sterling line-up of original live music, poetry and art.

The Bridgnorth Music & Arts Festival High Street stage

The event is welcoming exciting new partners for 2024; independent travel agent The Travel Wallet and local restaurant/pub the Bassa Villa are supporting the event.

Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival has become a popular addition to the town’s cultural calendar since its inception in 2006. After a three-year hiatus due to the Covid19 pandemic, the festival made a triumphant return in 2023, and the town is eagerly preparing for another spectacular edition in 2024.

Organiser Jennifer Bone of Bridgnorth Festival says “We are absolutely delighted to be back for another year, especially with the addition of our new partners. Our fantastic local businesses are integral to the town’s fabric and are now key players in making our festival an unforgettable experience for the town.”

The festival champions original music, art and poetry, with stages in the High Street, Quayside, Castle Gardens and Bridgnorth Library. It provides a superb platform to support emerging talent as the main stage artists will be performing their own works.

The highlights of the 2024 line-up will include: Acrobvt, Cadence Noir, Jack Goodall, Dan Williams Trio, Orbital Smash, Clews, Cooper & Burgess, Jonathan Markwood’s Hoo-Haa Conspiracy, Sean Griffin, Small Changes, Anya Pailthorpe, and Afterknights and Bridgnorth’s own Rock Choir.

On Saturday 23 August, the festival team are building on the success of last year’s community event with a community focused stage which will showcase local talent including Bridgnorth’s Male Voice Choir, the AB Ukelele Band and Ronnie Prudence’s drumming group with a drumming performance. This event will also host Mastermind finalist and local quiz legend, Ben Spicer with his Music & Arts themed quiz and as a first for 2024, the Court presents their open mic on the Bandstand stage.

There will also be a series of poetry workshops and live performances at Bridgnorth Library, in collaboration with Bridgnorth Writers Group. The latest to be added to the roster features prize-winning poet, member of Bridgnorth Writers Group and founder member of Artwrite; Sharon Ashton. The event will offer a brief history of ekphrastic poetry (poems written in response to art) from Homer to contemporary poets, followed by writing exercises to enable course members to try the genre themselves. This is a free event but places are limited, so please book tickets well in advance. Call in at the library, phone 01746 763358, Facebook or email bridgnorth.library@shropshire.gov.uk

The Travel Wallet and Bassa Villa are joining forces with other local supporting businesses including, Carlsberg Marstons with The White Lion and Buy From Creative Agency. Their collaboration will ensure that the Bridgnorth Music & Arts Festival continues to thrive and grow, offering an incredible array of music, poetry, and visual arts. The Bridgnorth Festival team are also collaborating with Dangerous Sheep events on the Sunday to bring the best event possible to the High Street this year.

The Bridgnorth Music & Arts Festival is 100% volunteer run by an incredibly dedicated group of people who truly believe in the importance of the festival to the town. They are welcoming new volunteer stewards to help with on-the-day events over the bank holiday weekend. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a community-driven event – anyone who is interested in getting involved can email contact@bridgnorthfestival.co.uk for more information.

For further information and line-up of events, visit bridgnorthfestival.co.uk.