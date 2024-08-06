The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle to be performed at Hartshill Park, Telford

Telford Theatre is soon to stage the second of the outdoor theatre performances of the season on 20 August in Hartshill Park, Telford showcasing Doctor Dolittle.

The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle

The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle will roll into town on Tuesday 20 August at Hartshill Park and the story will be brought to life by Illyria Theatre. The first outdoor production of the season saw Oddsocks Productions present Julius Caesar at Bowring Park with audiences loving the production last month.

Cllr Angela McClements – Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts said:

- Advertisement -

“The first publication of The Story of Doctor Dolittle was back in 1920 on 21 July and we are delighted that this story continues to be told to youngsters today with a new up to date theatre telling. The second of our season of outdoor performances promises to be perfect entertainment for all the family. We look forward to seeing you there.”

The performance starts at 3pm and visitors can bring their own picnics, rugs and picnic chairs and soak up the atmosphere.

The story follows Doctor Dolittle who leads a simple life as the village doctor in sleepy Puddleby-On-The-Marsh. He often undercharges his patients, or even treats them for free, so he is terribly poor. But one day, with the help of his wise old parrot Polynesia, he makes an extraordinary discovery: that he can talk to animals.

As news of his talent as an animal doctor spreads, animals across the world send messages asking for his help. So he borrows a leaky old ship and embarks on a thrilling quest to cure illness, spread kindness, and better understand animals everywhere.

He is joined on his adventures by a loyal animal crew: Jip (a dog), Chee-Chee (a monkey), Dab Dab (a duck), and Gub Gub (an ever-hungry, cake-loving pig) –who together may even help him fix his money problems once and for all!

Hugh Lofting’s timeless classic celebrates the power of empathy and inspires audiences young and old to see the world through the eyes of animals. This funny, exciting new family musical is performed with flair and wit by Illyria in the great outdoors.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at telfordtheatre.com or by contacting the Box Office direct on 01952 382 382.