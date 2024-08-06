Lord Nelson, Admiral Togo and Cinderella to appear at Shrewsbury Steam Rally

Nearly 100 steam-powered vehicles will be delighting visitors at the Shrewsbury Steam Rally this August bank holiday.

The Yorkshire Belle is one of almost 100 steam powered vehciles which will be at the event

Steam-powered vehicles ranging from showman’s road locomotives, steam rollers and steam waggons; to steam tractors, traction and ploughing engines, plus steam cars will be at the family event at Onslow Park, Shrewsbury.

Organised by the County of Salop Steam Engine Society, the annual Shrewsbury Steam Rally takes place this year on 25th and 26th August.

Edward Goddard, chairman of the society said: “The vehicles are a tribute to the many enthusiasts that are a credit to the steam preservation movement, and for many these engines are truly ‘the stars of the show’!

“They are beautifully presented and had previous roles such as powering fairground rides; roadworking for councils (including asphalt laying and tar spraying), haulage, and work in agriculture such as ploughing and threshing.

“The exhibitors come from across the UK, and many of the vehicles have travelled the world, with one of the steam cars attending having originated in Nashville, Tennessee!

“Adding to the occasion, are the splendid names of the exhibits, such as Evening Star; Yorkshire Belle and Endurance to Lord Nelson, Admiral Togo and Cinderella who will also be there at this exciting and family-fun event which will display over 1200 exhibits, including our Working Field that demonstrates farming in Victorian times.”

Full information is available at shrewsburysteamrally.co.uk with tickets available to purchase online.