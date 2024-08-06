20.5 C
Jurassic Park LIVE Cinema Experience coming to Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Hoo Zoo & Dinosaur World in Telford has announced the return of their Jurassic Park Interactive Cinema event after successfully launching the first event last year.

With 45 animatronic dinosaurs, a screening of the original Jurassic Park movie enhanced by live actors, it's an event that a lot of families won't want to miss out on.
Alongside a giant cinema screen featuring the original Jurassic Park film, guests to the zoo will come face to face with over 45 animatronic dinosaurs and ice age creatures.

Live actors will also recreate parts of the film at the event on Saturday 24th August, providing a unique take on the 1993 blockbuster.

“We were blown away by how popular the event was last year. It’s a unique opportunity to fully immerse yourself in the film. We’re home to one of the UK’s largest collections of animatronic dinosaurs and seeing them alongside the screening of the film, really makes you feel that you are in Jurassic Park,” said Will Dorrell, owner of Hoo Zoo & Dinosaur World.

“This year’s event will be bigger and better than last year, as we have added new dinosaurs and ice age creatures to the park in the last few months. We’ve also got some awesome themed snacks available on the night!”

