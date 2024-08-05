Vito Coppola joins Ludlow Marches Food and Drink Festival’s sizzling line-up

The line-up for this year’s Ludlow Marches Food and Drink Festival is heating up with Vito Coppola being confirmed as the latest addition.

Vito Coppola will be appearing at Ludlow Marches Food and Drink Festival

He joins an impressive roster of chefs, restauranteurs, food writers and producers at the iconic Festival at Ludlow Castle on 13th – 15th September.

Born in Eboli, Italy, Vito grew up on a family farm, instilling in him a deep appreciation for quality produce and Italian cuisine. Celebrated for his achievements on the dance floor, he is set to be on our screens again this summer showcasing his culinary skills on Celebrity MasterChef. He will be making a special appearance on the Outer Bailey Stage at Ludlow Food Festival on Saturday 14th September.

- Advertisement -

Festival operations lead Jess Parker says, “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Vito and his Italian flair to our exciting line-up. This year is set to be very special as we celebrate the 30th edition of the ‘original’ food and drink festival. Our line-up is looking amazing and we are really looking forward to welcoming everyone, from chefs to volunteers and exhibitors to visitors – I certainly am very excited.”

This three-day ‘feastival’ highlights the Marches region’s rich heritage of great food and drink, featuring carefully chosen and sustainably focused growers and producers. Food and drink lovers can explore a broad range of exhibitors, stock up on ingredients and take inspiration from the industry experts.

Amongst the famous faces will be TV presenter and writer Kate Humble, who will be on the Outer Bailey Demonstration Stage on Saturday 14th September.

The event is also hosting the inaugural British Fire Cooking Championships in association with Kadai Firebowls and Love Logs, which sees contestants tackle a series themed cooking challenges.

Throughout the Festival there will be a jam-packed, diverse range of live cooking demonstrations, talks and tastings across three stages.

Famous faces include TV presenter Kate Humble who will be making appearances throughout the weekend, also;

Internationally acclaimed MasterChef The Professionals finalist Oliva Burt

Fire chef Genevieve Taylor of Bristol Fire School

Chef, author and regular presenter on ITV’s This Morning Marcus Bean

Saku Chandrasekara and Nicki Laceby of The Great British Bake Off

Sam Evans and Shana Guinn of Hangfire, and BBC One’s Sam and Shauna’s Big Cookout

Itamar and Sarit Packer – the talented duo behind Honey & Co

Mike Warner of A Passion for Seafood

Burger aficionado Anthony Murphy ‘Murf’ from The Beefy Boys

Karan Gokani, co-founder and creative director of Hoppers London

Liz Knight, celebrated forager and food writer

Ivan Tisdall-Downes of Native at Pensons

Inspiring home-grown chef Harry Bullock of Evatt & Bullock Co.

Winner of the Best Food Book 2024 at the Guild of Food Writer’s Awards, author podcaster & food historian Dr Neil Buttery

The Flygerians – sisters Jess and Jo who are bringing the sweet taste of Nigeria to the streets of London

Michelin Star chef and restaurant consultant Shaun Hill

Food writer and chef Claire Thomson (5 o’Clock Apron)

Local Fire Chef Adam Markham, of Kadai Firebowls

Great British Bake Off fans are also in for a sweet treat with the return of the hugely popular ‘Bake in Time’ – which brings fun interactive sessions with Great British Bake Off favourites including Sandy Docherty and local bakers. There will be brand-new interactive activities for all members of the family with hands-on creative children’s workshops.

There will be plenty of opportunities for feasting with delicious food vendors throughout the weekend, street food, bar and live DJ on Friday evening, a Saturday evening Fire Feast, and a series of Slow Food Taste Workshops.

Advance tickets for the Ludlow Food Festival (13th – 15th September) can be found at foodfestival.co.uk.