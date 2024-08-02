Six The Musical heads to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Reigning on Broadway and in the West End, the international smash hit musical SIX comes to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn, Tuesday 11 – Saturday 22 February 2025.

Pictured is the 2023/2024 cast of Six The Musical. Photo: Pamela Raith

Winner of 35 major international awards including the 2022 Tony Award for ‘Best Original Score’ and ‘Best Costume Design’ on Broadway, double Whatsonstage Award winner for ‘Best West End Show’ 2022 & 2023 and a Gold-Disk winning album, this sell-out Tudor take-off has ‘an incredibly strong and powerful message’ (The Australian) and is ‘pure entertainment’ (New York Times).

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red.

The cast includes Billie Kerr as Catherine of Aragon, Yna Tresvalles as Anne Boleyn, Liberty Stottor as Jane Seymour, Hannah Victoria as Anna of Cleves, Lizzie Emery as Katherine Howard, and Eloise Lord as Catherine Parr. With support by the show’s all-female band, The Ladies in Waiting.

Beki Poole, Theatre Severn’s Marketing Manager said “We’re delighted to be bringing the Broadway and West End hit Six The Musical to Shrewsbury. The reaction we’ve had to the announcement has been incredible, and we’re so excited to welcome this talented cast to the venue in February 2025. There will be 16 performances taking place across 2 weeks, but we are anticipating a high demand for tickets. Early booking is strongly encouraged”.

Tickets for Six The Musical go on general sale from 10am, Friday 2 August 2024. Available from the Box Office (01743 281281) or online theatresevern.co.uk.