Workshops planned as part of returning arts event in Shropshire

Budding artists will be able to show off their creative talents at two workshops which will be held as part of a returning art event in Shropshire.

Secret Severn covers locations in and around Jackfield

The workshops will take place during Secret Severn, which will run from September 6 to September 15, and showcases the work of new and well-established artists in the region.

The first workshop – entitled ‘Skullduggery’ – will take place on September 12 at the Severn Gorge Countryside Trust office in Coalbrookdale from 10am to 3pm.

Participants will be able to learn new drawing skills with charcoal and chalk, and which creatures inhabit the local area by studying a collection of skulls.

Sophie Woodhouse, who will be running the workshops, said: “Participants will be able to make quick, energetic drawings, moving round the table to look at the skulls from every angle, followed by focused drawing exercises with exciting compositions.

“This workshop is for both beginners and experienced artists. They can bring any materials they like working with, for example tinted paper, charcoal, graphite and chalk. Basic materials will be provided.”

The second workshop – entitled ‘Mushroom Garland’ – will be held on September 14 from 10am to 3pm in the same venue.

Participants will be able to celebrate fungus foray season by creating a mixed media mushroom garland.

Sophie added: “They can craft their favourite fungi with a choice of paint, ink, collage and drawing.

“I’ll provide some card, paints, decorative papers and threads, but they will need to bring anything they wish to work with and any specific mushroom images they like.”

Sophie has a BA and MA in art and has taught and lectured in art and craft for about 25 years.

Secret Severn, which covers locations in and around Jackfield, will allow visitors to enjoy artwork from more than 40 local artists while soaking up the stunning Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site scenery.

The event will include a main exhibition at the Footprint Gallery, Fusion, next to the Jackfield Tile Museum, as well as multiple open and pop-up studios in and around the area. All sites will be open from 10am to 5pm each day.

Secret Severn chairman Rod Sheppard said: “The workshops are fun and enjoyable, and previous ones have been well subscribed.

“They take place in a fantastic venue and are a great opportunity for people to get creative whilst learning skills from an experienced tutor.”