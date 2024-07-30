Singing’ on the Train – and at the stations – on the Severn Valley Railway

The Severn Valley Railway will be resonating with song on Saturday 17 August, as the leading heritage line welcomes eight male voice choirs to entertain passengers throughout the day and into the evening.

The Severn Valley Railway at Bridgnorth

During the day, performances will take place across the Severn Valley line at Kidderminster, Bewdley, Arley and Bridgnorth stations and at The Engine House, Highley.

Choirs from as far afield as Torbay in Devon and Castleford in West Yorkshire will be travelling to the railway for the occasion and will join West Midlands-based groups in a wonderful celebration of harmony.

‘Male voice choirs are renowned for the richness of their sound,’ said Lewis Maddox, the SVR’s visitor engagement manager. ‘And it’s a big honour to have so many of them visiting us for our Singin’ on the Train event. The railway is going to be a very special place as visitors travel around, catching performances as they arrive at different locations.

In the evening, a special choral performance will take place from 7.30pm in the concourse at Kidderminster Town station, running until 9.30pm. Tickets for the concert cost £8 and are available from svr.co.uk.

‘It’s quite something to be joining together with so many other male voice choirs,’ said John Parkinson who sings with Kidderminster Male Choir. ‘The Severn Valley Railway will be the perfect back-drop for the many performances that will be taking place across the line on the day, and of course, we’re bringing everything together for the main event, the evening concert, in the wonderful surroundings of the covered Kidderminster Town station concourse. It’s a real high note for us, as we’re celebrating our 120th year!’

For those travelling by heritage rail to the concert, there’s a 5.45pm service leaving Bridgnorth, and stopping at all stations, which will arrive in plenty of time, with a return service at 10pm. Freedom-of-the-line tickets bought earlier in the day will be valid on this service.