Community cinema brings Ghostbusters Ecto-1 car to Wellington

Wellington Orbit, Telford’s only independent cinema, is set to welcome the Ecto-1 car from the film ‘Ghostbusters’, as part of the upcoming Orbit Rocks: Music from Movies event next month.

This celebration of cinematic music will take place on Saturday, 10th August, from 10am to 4pm in Wellington Square.

Wellington Orbit has a reputation for bringing the magic of cinema to life, having previously hosted notable appearances such as the DeLorean from Back to the Future, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and James Bond’s Aston Martin. This year, they are set to captivate the community once again with the presence of a replica Ghostbusters’ Ecto-1.

The event promises a day of musical delight, with live performances featuring timeless tracks from films spanning the decades. Attendees can immerse themselves in the familar tunes that have defined some of the greatest moments in cinematic history, while also getting an up-close look at the detailed replica of the Ecto-1.

“We are incredibly excited to bring the Ecto-1 to Wellington as part of our Orbit Rocks: Music from Movies event,” said Liam McClelland, Director at Wellington Orbit. “Our goal has always been to make a day out at the cinema extra special, with experiences that transport our community into the world of cinema, and this year’s event is no exception. We invite everyone to join us for a day filled with music, fun, and movie magic.”

This event is part of the wider Six Summer Saturday’s programme in Wellington, which boasts a wide range of activities for all the family over the Summer. Ecto-1 will be on display in Wellington Square from 10am-4pm alongside performances from local talent.

If you’re a Ghostbusters fan, a movie music enthusiast, or simply looking for a day out, Wellington is a place to go this Summer.