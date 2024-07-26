Bank on holiday fun with history trail in Shifnal

Families looking for free entertainment over the summer holidays are flocking to a new fun history trail being hosted by a Shropshire town.

Budding detectives are now being called on to find a series of clues hidden around Shifnal

The Shifnal Discovery Trail is running until the end of August and aims to get people exploring the town whilst learning about Victorian Britain’s largest banking fraud.

Launched by Shropshire Festivals for Shifnal Town Council and Love Shifnal, the initiative is proving popular with residents and visitors.

- Advertisement -

“It’s great to see so many people taking part and making the most of all that Shifnal has to offer,” said Sally Themans of Love Shifnal.

The Discovery Trail was launched recently with actors placed around the trail posing as some of Shifnal’s characters from the past including Mary Yates, who lived to the age of 129, John Stubbs who was one of the heaviest men in England, and the infamous William Allen.

Over 150 years ago, it was Allen, The Shropshire Banking Company’s branch manager, who was found to have been stealing hundreds of thousands of pounds, worth around £16m today.

Budding detectives are now being called on to find a series of clues hidden around Shifnal, which when solved will reveal the code to unlock a safe and receive a certificate.

Sally added: “The launch day was a great success with over 100 people taking part end enjoying learning new things about Shifnal.

“Over the school summer holidays people can collect their free trail booklet from Nan’s café bar, Shifnal Fire Station, Woods the Cleaners and Presence.

“Although there won’t be actors in place, it is still a great puzzle which takes about an hour and a half to complete.”