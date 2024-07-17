Tickets selling fast for Shropshire Petal Fields

Shropshire’s successful flower field experience returns to Newport this summer from Friday, August 9th until Sunday, August 18th.

Shropshire Petals flower field will be open daily from August 9th – 18th

Shropshire Festivals released tickets at the start of July, and have reported that sales are going well so far.

“We’re thrilled that Shropshire Petal Fields is as popular as our launch last year,” said Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals. “Our dog friendly day was a hit in 2023 so we are welcoming dogs on leads on 3 days this year – August 14th, 17th and 18th only.

- Advertisement -

“There really isn’t a more beautiful summer backdrop than a field of delphiniums, cornflowers, sunflowers, and wildflowers. It’s an opportunity to capture some special memories with family and friends amongst the magic. Make the most of the outdoors with a picnic and a scoop of something tasty from the Shropshire Ice Cream Company’s vintage caravan.”

The field has been meticulously planted by a robot and will be weeded by the same robot, which means no one will step foot on the field until the flower field opens to visitors. Petal confetti business, Shropshire Petals, is providing exclusive access to the flower field which is usually reserved for petal confetti production. Shropshire Festivals are turning it into a visitor attraction while the flowers are in bloom, with parking, an on-site café, seating under tipis, and toilets.

“While away the day following paths through the pink, blue, purple, yellow and white blooms,” said Ashley Evers-Swindell from Shropshire Petals. “As well as being immersed in the flowers, families can follow the wildflower pathway, explore the Wild Woodland Walk, and pose for photos at the focal points, which include vintage tractors and huge butterfly wings.”

There will be a shop where you can purchase freshly cut flower bouquets and find out about Shropshire Petals’ colourful confetti, plus an on-site café serving drinks and refreshments.

Professional photographers can purchase a photography pass so they can take commercial images, and if you are interested in holding a corporate sunset event or photography shoot, get in touch with Shropshire Festivals as soon as possible.

The flower field will be open daily from August 9th – 18th. Opening times are 10am – 5pm. When booking you have the choice of a morning ticket (10am – 1pm) or an afternoon ticket (1pm – 5pm).

Tickets can be purchased online at shropshirepetalfields.co.uk.