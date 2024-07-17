Enjoy the Sights, Sounds and the Smell of Steam at Shrewsbury Steam Rally!

With over 1,000 exhibits attending each year, the County of Salop Steam Engine Society’s 2024 Rally promises to delight visitors to the beautiful setting of Onslow Park, Shrewsbury.

See a wonderful collection of showman’s engines, traction engines, Sentinel waggons and steam rollers.

The 2024 Rally takes place on the August Bank Holiday, Sunday 25th August and Monday 26th August. Shrewsbury Steam Rally is ‘Shropshire’s Largest Steam & Vintage Vehicle Rally’ and is considered to be one of the best in the UK.

The event has a variety of highly-entertaining range of attractions that include the wonderful spectacle of working steam engines and beautifully preserved classic vehicles from yesteryear.

Grand Parade of Steam

On each day the ‘Grand Parade of Steam’, is a highly-popular and majestic cavalcade of Showman’s engines, traction engines, Sentinel waggons, and steam rollers. The parade showcases a superb variety of fabulously decorated steam-powered vehicles that circle the arena set to nostalgic music and poetry – a memorable highlight of the two-day event – with a final flurry of their whistles! It is always an exciting spectacle that delights visitors at this popular annual family event.

Arena programme

There is a full Arena Programme on both days; where spectators can enjoy moving convoys of historic commercial vehicles, including buses and fire engines; vintage cycles; working horses; vintage tractors; pre-and post-World War II cars; classic motorcycles; and perambulators – with the Main Arena being the centrepiece of the event,

The Gallopers at The Olde Time Fair.

The Rally covers 45 acres of beautiful parkland and plays host to displays of moving and static preserved commercial vehicles; that include lorries, buses, fire engines, military vehicles and much more! The Olde Time Fair offers lots of traditional fun, with steam-powered rides for all – accompanied by vintage fairground music. Finally, there are some excellent miniature steam engines, a highly popular Craft Marquee and 6 acres of Trade Stands.

A large collection of vintage vehicles will be on display.

Victorian farming

The Golden Age of Victorian Farming proves ever-popular; and pride of place is the Working Field which welcomes both pre-1940 and post-1940 tractors; and a team of beautiful shire horses, harvesting with reaper binders, chaff cutting and threshing box. They steal the show and people love it! Over 240 tractors of various marques (some static) will be on view on the showground. Visitors can take a step back in time, explore original farming skills – and literally live and breathe the past. Simply pure nostalgia at its best!

More information

The Salop Steam Rally takes place on the August Bank Holiday, Sunday 25th August and Monday 26th August at Onslow Park, SY3 5EE.



Full information from www.shrewsburysteamrally.co.uk and visitors can buy tickets online.

