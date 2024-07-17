Cast of Theatre Severn’s pantomime Sleeping Beauty unveiled

The cast of Theatre Severn’s forthcoming pantomime Sleeping Beauty were unveiled yesterday, as the venue prepared to bring laughter and mayhem to the county this Christmas with their most spectacular show yet!

Bradd Fitt and Tommy J Rollason return to Theatre Severn as part of this year’s cast

The theatre revealed that over 50% of tickets for Sleeping Beauty have been snapped up already, four months before the show opens on Wednesday 27 November.

The pantomime is written by Telford-born Paul Hendy and produced by Evolution, the successful creative team behind pantomimes at Theatre Severn since 2011. Brad Fitt, Shropshire’s legendary pantomime dame returns to direct the show and star in his 13th season at Theatre Severn in the role of Nurse Nellie.

Comedy favourite Tommy J Rollason (as seen in last year’s production of Jack and the Beanstalk) returns in the role of Jangles, whilst West End star Dionne Ward-Anderson makes her Theatre Severn debut in the role of Fairy Moonbeam.

Gemma Sutton and Harry Chandler also join the cast in the roles of Carabosse and Prince Michael, with further casting to be revealed.

David Jack, Theatre Services Manager said: “Following a record-breaking season with Jack and the Beanstalk last year, we can’t wait to share another fun-filled pantomime season with audiences again, and to be working with Brad Fitt and the Evolution team for an incredible 13th year!

“With over 25,000 tickets snapped up already, we’re going to make sure it’ll be a panto season with all the laughs and magic you’ve come to expect – and more! – early booking is strongly recommended.”

Sleeping Beauty opens at Theatre Severn on Wednesday 27 November 2024 and runs until Sunday 12 January 2025.

Listen

Shropshire Live breakfast presenter Chris Pritchard chats with David Jack, Theatre Services Manager at Theatre Severn about this year’s pantomime.