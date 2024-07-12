Enjoy family fun in the summer holidays with the National Trust

Enjoy fun-filled family days out and exciting adventures this summer with the National Trust’s Summer of Play, sponsored by Starling Bank.

There’s fun for all the family this summer at Dudmaston. Photo: National Trust Images / Rob Stothard

Taking place over the summer school holidays, Summer of Play activities will have a family-easy-going and playful vibe, set against the backdrop National Trust places near you.

With different activities at each location, there’s something new to discover and enjoy at every place you visit over the school holidays.

- Advertisement -

All of the Summer of Play activities have been specifically designed with families in mind to make each visit special. There’ll be plenty of space to enjoy the games and activities as picnicking spots, shady rest areas and of course, toilets, cafes and pop-up kiosks offering refreshing food and drink.

Here are some of the National Trust places in the county where you can get stuck into activities and exciting adventures with your family this summer.

Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury

Attingham has everything for a summer adventure: wide open parkland roamed by fallow deer, streams flowing alongside cool woodland paths, a Walled Garden overflowing with growing produce and flowers, and a Regency Mansion full of history and stories to investigate. Top it off with a picnic under the dappled light of the apple trees in the orchard, or in front of the Mansion, and it makes for a perfect summer’s day.

If this isn’t enough for a great day out, this year the seven-acre Field of Play is being taken over with a festival feel. Dive into a magical summer adventure at ‘A World of Play.’ Explore the wooden labyrinth, climb and conquer the straw Spider, and unwind in the Whispering Woods. With activities planned every day in August, there’s endless fun and excitement for everyone. Come and enjoy a summer filled with laughter, discovery, and unforgettable memories.

Normal admission charges apply, free for National Trust members.

Benthall Hall, near Broseley

Discover plenty of places to play this summer at Benthall Hall. A choice of play and sports equipment will be available to borrow for self-guided fun in the garden. Families are invited to unleash their competitive sides – who’s the best hula hooper? Who can do the most keepy-uppies?

All activities are free of charge. Normal admission applies, free entry for National Trust members.

Dudmaston, near Bridgnorth

There are lots of exciting play activities planned throughout the summer months at Dudmaston Hall. Visitors can borrow toys and family games from Visitor Reception to play in the Orchard, they can have a go with traditional garden games or challenge their friends to a fun competition.

Families can enhance their visit by picking up a ‘Closer to Nature with Pixie’ trail, which encourages children to investigate the garden, Dingle and galleries. Pixie the cat will guide visitors around Dudmaston using all their senses to notice, find and feel. The ‘Closer to Nature with Pixie’ trail is available from Visitor Reception at Dudmaston Hall for £2.50, children who complete it will receive a small prize.

On Thursdays during the school holidays, families can join friendly volunteers for bug hunting in the garden. Using nets, magnifying glasses and ID charts, they can help to spot butterflies, beetles and more in the long grass. This is a free activity.

Admission charges apply, free for National Trust Members.

Comer Woods, Dudmaston Estate

In Comer Woods, just up the road from Dudmaston Hall, staff will be guiding play sessions, with a focus on active play and having a go. Families can join a member of the team to test their skills on an obstacle course, take part in a bug hunt or have a go at hula-hooping. There is also a play box full of exciting outdoor toys and games that children can help themselves to when they visit.

During the warmer months, families with young children will also be able to book a place on guided family walk through Comer Woods, where – equipped with a nature kit-bag – they will help the guide to spot bugs, butterflies, leaves and flowers. Guided toddler walks for pre-school children will be an opportunity for under 5s to wonder at nature, examine a pinecone or giggle as a squirrel darts across their path. All activities in Comer Woods are free of charge and suitable for the whole family.

Parking charges apply at Comer Woods, free for National Trust Members.