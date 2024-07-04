Shrewsbury Arts Trail returns with stellar line-up and “TIME” theme

The highly anticipated Shrewsbury Arts Trail returns for its fourth year, bringing a vibrant celebration of art across the town throughout July and August.

Almuth Tebbenhoff at work in the studio

This year’s theme, “TIME,” promises a diverse exploration of the concept through various artistic mediums.

Major Exhibitions at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery

The centrepiece of the Trail is the “Inspirational” exhibition at the Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery (SM&AG). This showcase boasts big names like David Hockney, Damien Hirst, Salvador Dalí, and Tracey Emin, alongside emerging local talent. The exhibition also features Alice Irwin’s captivating sculpture “Peeps,” known for its vibrant colours and innovative use of materials.

Sculpture Trail Highlights Female British Artists

The Shrewsbury Arts Trail’s renowned sculpture trail takes centre stage once more. This year, the spotlight shines on leading female sculptors from Britain. Almuth Tebbenhoff’s “Red Head Sunset Stack” in The Dingle has already sparked conversations with its bold colours and unique form. Additionally, Halima Cassell MBE’s works, “Hurricane” at St. Mary’s Church and “Memento Mori” outside Shrewsbury Castle, offer further artistic perspectives.

Community Collaboration and Local Talent

The Trail’s commitment to showcasing local talent shines through in the Open Exhibition. Curated from numerous entries based on the theme of “TIME,” this exhibit presents exceptional works by local artists alongside established professionals. Furthermore, a collaborative community art project culminates in a large-scale piece displayed at the SM&AG, reflecting the collaborative spirit of the Trail.

A Town Filled with Art

Beyond the SM&AG, the Trail extends its reach across Shrewsbury. The Parade Shops and Market Hall host additional exhibitions, while Hive Shrewsbury presents a group photography showcase. Visual Art Network offers an exhibition of members’ work, and a comic exhibition curated by Shrewsbury Comic Con features renowned artists like Charlie Adlard and Mike Perkins. St. Mary’s Church will host a stained glass festival throughout August, and Open Studios Weekend takes place on July 13th and 14th, offering a glimpse into the creative spaces of local artists.

Free Admission and Workshops

All exhibitions throughout the Trail are free to enter, making art accessible to everyone. The SM&AG, in partnership with Drawn Collective, will host a series of workshops alongside additional workshops at English Bridge Studios and The Gateway.

Get ready for an art-filled summer in Shrewsbury! Immerse yourself in the diverse exhibitions, sculptures, and workshops offered by the Shrewsbury Arts Trail.

Shrewsbury Arts Trail – Listings

Visit the Shrewsbury Arts Trail website shrewsburyartstrail.com for the full roundup of exhibitions, workshops and events.