Free family fun in the park with Oswestry football club charity

Oswestry’s football club charity is staging its annual showcase event with a fun-filled family day out in the town’s Cae Glas Park this Saturday.

Youngsters enjoying the football fun at a previous TNS in the Park.

TNS in the Park, organised by The New Saints FC Foundation and starting at 11am, will include activities for all ages ranging from family games and activities to a youth zone, mini fun football and much more.

The football club’s men’s and women’s first team players will be on hand for autographs and photo-opportunities. There will be demonstrations by the TNS Academy players and fun demo sessions by participants of the Girls Wildcats and Huddle sessions throughout the day.

- Advertisement -

Family visitors will also have the chance to try out their own footballing skills in the club’s inflation fun football arena. They can also visit the youth zone to find out more about the Foundation’s youth clubs.

Gill Jones of The New Saints FC Foundation, said that the Foundation team was really looking forward to welcoming everyone to Cae Glas Park on Saturday.

The event coincides with Oswestry Food and Drink Festival which means visitors can stroll around the festival and then bring their families into the park for some free fun at TNS in the Park.

“The fun day is a great way of highlighting the varied work of the Foundation across the area as well as providing a free family day of fun for all ages, and the chance to meet the Club’s first team players as they prepare to take part in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League competition,” she said.

This year’s event also includes all the fun of the fair with Stokes Funfair as well as face painting with Becca Moore of Tydibec Creations.