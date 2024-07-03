Find Fairy Folk this Summer in Plantation Wood, Ellesmere

Over twelve special fairies will be cavorting in the trees just waiting for visitors young and old to discover them.

Emma Molesworth’s Poppy Fairy

From Saturday 20th July right through to the beginning of September visitors to the 2.7 hectare mature broad-leaved Plantation will be able to wander its pathways searching out the creations. As with all magical events, there is no charge.

Chairman Joan Mowl said, “This is a perfect opportunity to explore our special Wood, a wonderful resource for the town.”

Leaflets about the trail, including a map and an activity will be available from Moolah, the library and a special dispenser at the entrance to the Wood.

Fizzgigs’ member Irene Pentelow came up with the idea for the fairies.

Irene said, “This year is the centenary of the Geneva Declaration of The Rights of the Child, brainchild of Eglantyne Jebb. I thought it would be wonderful to celebrate the fun side of being a child. The flower and tree fairy books were created by Cecily Mary Barker, a contemporary of Eglantyne. Many of our fairies come from one of her books, but ours are not exact replicas.”

The over-sized models include a horse-chestnut, a sycamore and twin damsons!

Members of the community have also made their own fairies, based on specially prepared kits from Fizzgigs. Some were collected from shop The Crafty Spider in Ellesmere, whose owner – Emma Molesworth made a poppy fairy.

Pip Elms, who is on the committee which cares for The Plantation, said, “This will bring together people of all ages to enjoy the beauty of the plantation and showcase how the woodland is a community asset. We hope to educate people about the wonders of our natural environment, and the work The Plantation volunteers do to keep the woodland open to the public whilst protecting the environment within it. And all with that touch of Fizzgigs’ magic.”

Please note: paths may not be suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. Parking is available at the Mere and Castle Mound car parks. Post code is SY12 0RA.