Classic cars at the Severn Valley Railway, as the MGA Rally lands in Highley

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

If stylish, vintage sports cars are your thing, you’ll want to head to the Severn Valley Railway on Sunday 21 July, where there’ll be a huge collection of MGAs on display.

MGA sports cars will travel to the railway’s Highley station and Engine House visitor centre for the annual MGA rally.

Around 60 examples of the well-known sports cars will travel to the railway’s Highley station and Engine House visitor centre for the annual MGA rally.

“We’ll have everything from open two-seaters to coupes,” said Peter Darkin, the SVR volunteer who’s been working with the MGA organisers to set up the event at the railway. “Some will be modified for racing, and others are technically advanced. Everything, as you’d expect, will be in immaculate condition, and waiting for your inspection!

“If you’ve got questions or just want to chat about what’s on display, owners will be on hand, and unsurprisingly, they like nothing more than to talk about their cars!”

The MG Car Company produced its first non-traditional sports car, the MGA, in 1956 and production continued until 1962. It has led the style other sports car manufacturers soon adopted.

Those wishing to attend should note that parking at Highley station is extremely limited, and the SVR is advising visitors to travel by heritage rail for the event.

